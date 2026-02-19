Sunpower Earns Palmetto's Lightreach“Platinum Partner” Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (“SunPower,” the“Company,” or Nasdaq:“SPWR”) a leading solar technology, sustainable energy solutions and services, and installation company, is pleased to announce that it has been officially recognized as a. Palmetto's Platinum Award provides a reduced interest rate reserved for solar partners who consistently deliver top tier-workmanship quality, maintain rigorous quality assurance standards, and demonstrate operational excellence across large-scale residential deployments.

SunPower Chairman and CEO, T.J. Rodgers said,“SunPower has a rich history of driving innovation and setting the industry's highest quality standard, delivering some of the most technologically advanced and reliable solar panels in the industry. After a year of effort, we are honored to receive Palmetto's Platinum Promotion. After 40 consecutive weeks of entering perfect zero-defect data into their financial system, our commitment to quality has been recognized in a tangible way with lower financing costs – perfectly appropriate because LightReach now deals with our funding requests once – with no rework.”

Palmetto Senior Vice President, Business Development, Troy Roble, commented, "This promotion celebrates SunPower's standout performance across several key metrics including commitment to installation quality and consistency, system performance, and industry leading customer success. We congratulate them on this well-earned achievement. It is a remarkable turnaround in a short amount of time, and exactly what the channel program is designed to recognize. We have full confidence in SunPower's focus on zero defect quality and operational excellence. We are excited about what we can achieve together and remain committed to this partnership, as we continue raising the bar to delivering an exemplary homeowner experience.”

Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President of Quality, Engineering and Customer Success at SunPower, added, "We worked hard to earn Palmetto's Platinum Partner recognition, and we remain deeply committed to delivering the highest standards of solar excellence, which not only drive the lowest cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh), but also deliver exceptional long-term value to system owners, investment partners, and our customers who can depend on reliable energy for decades.”

Rodgers concluded,“As American households face the inevitability of continually rising utility costs and increasing supply disruptions, we and our partner Palmetto LightReach are committed to delivering the most advanced solar technology and total solutions to meet our customers' ever escalating energy needs – without prohibitive upfront costs.”

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean energy partners and flexible financing solutions across solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence while supporting its Get Solar, Give Solar initiative that funds renewable energy access for underserved global communities. For more information, visit

.

