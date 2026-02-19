Gigacloud Technology Inc To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On February 26, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL MONTE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, participants should pre-register here to receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the conference call's start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at .

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform - the GigaCloud Marketplace - integrates product discovery, payments, and logistics tools into a single, easy-to-use platform. GigaCloud connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, enabling efficient cross-border transactions and scalable growth. For more information, please visit: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc.

...

Pondel Wilkinson Inc.

Laurie Berman (Investors)

...

Todd Kehrli (Investors)

...

George Medici (Media)

...