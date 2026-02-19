Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry To Grow By USD 13.7 Billion During 2025-2030: Key Trends And Opportunities In Emerging Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is set for substantial growth, evolving from $45.9 billion in 2025 to a projected $59.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing consumer preference for fresh and preserved foods, a surge in demand for frozen and chilled food products, and the expansion of organized retail chains and supermarket networks.
The rapidly growing hospitality and foodservice sectors in emerging economies, along with advancements in energy-efficient refrigeration systems, are further bolstering market expansion. Notably, manufacturers are prioritizing eco-friendly refrigerants and smart technology to meet sustainability standards and ensure superior performance.
Report Scope
This comprehensive report scrutinizes the global commercial refrigeration equipment market based on equipment type, refrigerant type, and end user. It delves into technological advancements, competitive landscapes, and economic trends influencing market dynamics. Equipped with a patent analysis, the report provides an incisive view of competitive forces within the market.
Moreover, the report includes a detailed regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America, assessing the present and future demand dynamics. It uses 2024 as the base year, with 2025 as the projected year, extending forecasts through to 2030. Market estimates are presented in dollar values and volumes, ensuring precise assessments and strategic insights.
The report encompasses:
93 data tables and 47 supplementary tables A comprehensive overview of the global market trends for commercial refrigeration equipment In-depth analysis of global market trends with historical revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts through 2030, including CAGR projections Analysis of market size, revenue growth, and market share by equipment type, refrigerant type, end user, and region An exploration of current and future demand in the global market, coupled with an analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement scenarios Insights into market drivers, challenges, and opportunities Coverage of technological evolution, R&D activities, growth strategies, and ESG trends Market share analytics of key participants, including their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive stature Profiles of major industry players such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Johnson Controls, Danfoss A/S, and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 166
| Forecast Period
| 2025-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $45.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $59.6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Bitzer Blue Star Ltd. Daikin Industries Ltd. Danfoss A/S Dover Corp. Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft Hussmann Corp. Illinois Tool Works Inc. Imbera Johnson Controls Sis Refrigeration True Manufacturing Co. Inc. Uab Freor Lt Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd. Williams Refrigeration
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110762900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment