US Senator Lindsey Graham Meets UAE Leader
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, as Washington continues to deploy a major naval and air force buildup in the region. The meeting came while US and Iranian officials held talks in Geneva, and a substantial flow of American refueling tankers, electronic warfare aircraft, and fighter jets moved across the Atlantic en route to the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln has been stationed in the Persian Gulf since January, with the USS Gerald R. Ford expected to join shortly.
Graham used his social media post to dismiss recent rumors about the UAE and its president, calling those spreading “false narratives” about Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed “full of it.” The senator said he and the UAE leader discussed regional developments and efforts to foster peace, meeting for about an hour and a half.
The visit also comes amid rising tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over Yemen, where clashes earlier in December highlighted divisions within the anti-Houthi coalition. The confrontations involved UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council forces and fighters loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized, Saudi-supported government, illustrating competing interests in southern Yemen.
