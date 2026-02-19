HMP Global's 2026 SAWC Spring WHS Strengthens Post-Acute Wound Care Education Through PAWSIC Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As wound care delivery continues to expand across post-acute and transitional care settings, clinicians are seeking practical, team-based education that reflects the real complexity of the patients they serve. HMP Global's Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) 2026 builds on its longstanding collaboration with PAWSIC (Post-Acute Wound and Skin Integrity Council) to advance patient-centered, evidence-based wound and skin management education for the global wound care community.

Taking place April 8–12, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, SAWC Spring | WHS 2026 is the world's largest and most influential wound care conference, delivering comprehensive wound care education, CME/CE, and clinical updates across the full continuum of care. The continued PAWSIC partnership reinforces SAWC Spring | WHS's commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and education that clinicians can apply immediately to improve patient outcomes.

What Is SAWC Spring | WHS?

SAWC Spring | WHS is designed to equip clinicians with practical, evidence-based education on the prevention, assessment, management, and treatment of acute and chronic wounds. Co-located with the Wound Healing Society conference, the meeting integrates clinical practice, translational research, and innovation to support high-quality wound care across inpatient, outpatient, and post-acute settings.

PAWSIC Patients' Voice Forum

As part of the partnership with SAWC Spring | WHS, PAWSIC will present a patient-centered session:

.PAWSIC: Patients' Voice: Communication to Understand Patient Needs

Saturday, April 11

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Communication between patients and clinicians forms the foundation of effective wound care delivery. However, overuse of technical language, limited attention to health literacy, and barriers to access can contribute to misunderstanding and gaps in care. This session will provide practical, evidenced based, guidance on improving written and verbal communication strategies to better meet patients where they are and enhance overall care quality.

Faculty contributors include Cathy Milne, APRN, ANP/ACNS-BC, CWOCN-AP; Jeanine Maguire, PhD, MPT, CWS; Mary Martin, RN, representing leadership from PAWSIC and multidisciplinary wound care practice.

Why the Continued PAWSIC Partnership Matters

Patients with wounds in post-acute care settings often present with multiple comorbidities, functional limitations, and social factors that directly impact healing. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated, multidisciplinary approaches that extend beyond a wound-focused model of care.

PAWSIC brings deep expertise in post-acute wound and skin integrity management, aligned with its mission to guide quality, evidence-based education, practice, and advocacy. Its patient-centered vision closely aligns with SAWC Spring | WHS's emphasis on integrated care strategies that improve outcomes across the full continuum of care.

Through this ongoing partnership, PAWSIC contributes to SAWC Spring | WHS's leadership in multidisciplinary wound care education, reinforcing best practices that support clinicians working in long-term care, home health, rehabilitation, and other post-acute settings.

Leadership Perspectives

“PAWSIC's ongoing partnership with SAWC Spring | WHS creates meaningful value for our members by elevating post-acute wound and skin integrity education on a global stage,” said Jeanine Maguire, PhD, MPT, CWS, President of PAWSIC.“Together, we are helping clinicians access practical, evidence-based strategies that support patient-centered care and reflect the realities of post-acute practice.”

“PAWSIC brings essential post-acute expertise that strengthens the multidisciplinary learning experience at SAWC Spring | WHS,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care, HMP Global.“This collaboration ensures SAWC participants gain insights they can immediately apply across care settings to improve outcomes for patients with complex wounds.”

About SAWC Spring | WHS 2026

SAWC Spring | WHS 2026 delivers an immersive educational experience focused on improving patient outcomes through applicable, evidence-based learning:

.5 days of education

.25+ CME/CE credits

.80+ high-impact sessions

.200+ world-renowned faculty

Educational formats include keynote sessions, panels, rapid-fire presentations, hands-on workshops, innovation theaters, accredited symposia, and the co-located Wound Healing Society scientific program.

Event Details

.Name: Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS)

.Dates: April 8–12, 2026

.Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

.Website

.Registration

About PAWSIC

PAWSIC (Post-Acute Wound and Skin Integrity Council) is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to serving the post-acute healthcare community. PAWSIC provides leadership in wound and skin prevention and management through collaborative, evidence-based education, practice, and advocacy, promoting a patient-centered approach that addresses the complexity of wound care in post-acute settings. Learn more at pawsic.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.