403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jumbo Ushers in Ramadan with Mega Savings and a Chance to Win a Jetour Dashing Car
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ)
Dubai, UAE, February 19, 2026: Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE’s most trusted retailers for electronics and home appliances, has unveiled its much-awaited Ramadan offers for customers across the UAE, featuring exceptional seasonal savings and a chance to win a Jetour Dashing car as the grand prize, presented in partnership with Jetour UAE and Elite Group Holding.
Titl“d “Ramadan Ka–eem – Moments that Bring us To”ether,” and running until 12 March 2026, the promotions bring unbeatable value through exchange offers, mega bank partnerships, and attractive partner experiences.
During the Holy Month, Jumbo invites families to embrace a season filled with joy, connection, and meaningful rewards, setting the tone for a more memorable celebration at home.
Building on the spirit of togetherness, the offers present customers with a compelling mix of mega savings, exclusive bank promotions, partner experiences, and festive surprises designed to make every visit feel special. Shoppers are guided toward thoughtful upgrades as they prepare their homes for a month centered on reflection, generosity, and shared moments.
High-Value Trade-In Programme
One of the key highlights this year is Jumb’’s high-value trade-in programme, offering up to AED 2,000 on any working television or large appliance when customers buy select brands and models. This simple and rewarding upgrade pathway applies across categories including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and gas cookers, enabling families to refresh their homes ahead of Ramadan while maximizing value.
The offers continue to spotlight meaningful Ramadan moments through multiple creative themes introduced based on consumer insights. The Entertainment theme focuses on products perfect for post-iftar movie nights and shared family moments. The Kitchen theme highlights appliances that power daily meal preparation and where Ramadan meals begin. The Coffee theme inspires early suhoor routines and late-night conversations over the perfect brew. The Outdoor theme is designed around cinema nights under the stars, allowing families to enjoy cooler evenings in comfort. Together, these themes help customers choose upgrades that enhance their Ramadan lifestyle.
A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson said“ “Ramadan is traditionally a peak home-upgrade period, and customers actively look for value across key categories. With this campaign we are combining strong price benefits, easy exchange options and the excitement of winning a Jetour Dashing car, so every purchase feels more rewarding. Whether customers are upgrading a TV or a home appliance, the campaign turns routine shopping into a festive expe”ience.”
Exclusive Bank Partnerships
As customers explore these curated themes, they can unlock stronger value thr’ugh Jumbo’s exclusive bank partnerships for credit cards.
ADCB credit cardholders can avail an instant AED 150 discount on a minimum spend of AED 3,000, while HSBC offers 10% off on purchases above AED 2,000, capped at AED 300. Joining in the Ramadan spirit, Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) is also providing 10% off on transactions starting from AED 2,000 (maximum cap AED 250), while Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) extends 10% off on spends above AED 1,000, capped at AED 200.
These financial benefits make it easier for customers to access premium technology and enjoy meaningful home upgrades throughout the festive period.
Grand Raffle Draw Announcement
Adding to the excitement, one lucky customer will drive away with a Jetour Dashing car through the grand Ramadan raffle. Shoppers spending AED 2,000 or more in-store or online automatically enter the draw, running until 22 March 2026 - turning every purchase into an opportunity to celebrate Eid with an unforgettable reward.
The of’er’s value extends further with exclusive partner experiences available on a minimum spend of AED 500. Customers can enjoy attractive deals from MakeMyTrip, Smiles (Smiles Unlimited subscription, Smiles Home Services), Rayna, Xclusive Yachts, IQIYI, Joyalukkas, FNP, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Tan—shq — bringing memorable experiences and added joy that go well beyond electronics.
Throughout the campaign, Jumbo remains committed to transparency and customer trust. All terms and details are clearly listed on jumbo.ae, and customers are reminded that Jumbo will never request payment or personal information to claim prizes.
Enhancing Ramadan Moments at Home
With strong value, curated themes, exclusive partnerships, and festive rewards working in harmo’y, Jumbo’s Ramadan Kareem campaign stands amo’g the UAE’s most engaging seasonal promotions. As families prepare for a month devoted to connection and meaningful moments, Jumbo invites everyone to explore offers designed to enrich the home, elevate daily rituals, and celebrate Ramadan with joy and ease.
Dubai, UAE, February 19, 2026: Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE’s most trusted retailers for electronics and home appliances, has unveiled its much-awaited Ramadan offers for customers across the UAE, featuring exceptional seasonal savings and a chance to win a Jetour Dashing car as the grand prize, presented in partnership with Jetour UAE and Elite Group Holding.
Titl“d “Ramadan Ka–eem – Moments that Bring us To”ether,” and running until 12 March 2026, the promotions bring unbeatable value through exchange offers, mega bank partnerships, and attractive partner experiences.
During the Holy Month, Jumbo invites families to embrace a season filled with joy, connection, and meaningful rewards, setting the tone for a more memorable celebration at home.
Building on the spirit of togetherness, the offers present customers with a compelling mix of mega savings, exclusive bank promotions, partner experiences, and festive surprises designed to make every visit feel special. Shoppers are guided toward thoughtful upgrades as they prepare their homes for a month centered on reflection, generosity, and shared moments.
High-Value Trade-In Programme
One of the key highlights this year is Jumb’’s high-value trade-in programme, offering up to AED 2,000 on any working television or large appliance when customers buy select brands and models. This simple and rewarding upgrade pathway applies across categories including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and gas cookers, enabling families to refresh their homes ahead of Ramadan while maximizing value.
The offers continue to spotlight meaningful Ramadan moments through multiple creative themes introduced based on consumer insights. The Entertainment theme focuses on products perfect for post-iftar movie nights and shared family moments. The Kitchen theme highlights appliances that power daily meal preparation and where Ramadan meals begin. The Coffee theme inspires early suhoor routines and late-night conversations over the perfect brew. The Outdoor theme is designed around cinema nights under the stars, allowing families to enjoy cooler evenings in comfort. Together, these themes help customers choose upgrades that enhance their Ramadan lifestyle.
A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson said“ “Ramadan is traditionally a peak home-upgrade period, and customers actively look for value across key categories. With this campaign we are combining strong price benefits, easy exchange options and the excitement of winning a Jetour Dashing car, so every purchase feels more rewarding. Whether customers are upgrading a TV or a home appliance, the campaign turns routine shopping into a festive expe”ience.”
Exclusive Bank Partnerships
As customers explore these curated themes, they can unlock stronger value thr’ugh Jumbo’s exclusive bank partnerships for credit cards.
ADCB credit cardholders can avail an instant AED 150 discount on a minimum spend of AED 3,000, while HSBC offers 10% off on purchases above AED 2,000, capped at AED 300. Joining in the Ramadan spirit, Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) is also providing 10% off on transactions starting from AED 2,000 (maximum cap AED 250), while Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) extends 10% off on spends above AED 1,000, capped at AED 200.
These financial benefits make it easier for customers to access premium technology and enjoy meaningful home upgrades throughout the festive period.
Grand Raffle Draw Announcement
Adding to the excitement, one lucky customer will drive away with a Jetour Dashing car through the grand Ramadan raffle. Shoppers spending AED 2,000 or more in-store or online automatically enter the draw, running until 22 March 2026 - turning every purchase into an opportunity to celebrate Eid with an unforgettable reward.
The of’er’s value extends further with exclusive partner experiences available on a minimum spend of AED 500. Customers can enjoy attractive deals from MakeMyTrip, Smiles (Smiles Unlimited subscription, Smiles Home Services), Rayna, Xclusive Yachts, IQIYI, Joyalukkas, FNP, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Tan—shq — bringing memorable experiences and added joy that go well beyond electronics.
Throughout the campaign, Jumbo remains committed to transparency and customer trust. All terms and details are clearly listed on jumbo.ae, and customers are reminded that Jumbo will never request payment or personal information to claim prizes.
Enhancing Ramadan Moments at Home
With strong value, curated themes, exclusive partnerships, and festive rewards working in harmo’y, Jumbo’s Ramadan Kareem campaign stands amo’g the UAE’s most engaging seasonal promotions. As families prepare for a month devoted to connection and meaningful moments, Jumbo invites everyone to explore offers designed to enrich the home, elevate daily rituals, and celebrate Ramadan with joy and ease.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment