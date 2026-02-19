Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market To Hit $57.9B By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$40.4 billion
|Market size forecast
|$57.9 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Function, Source, Treatment Type, Application, End-User and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Brazil, Argentina, the Middle East, Africa, Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, and Rest of South America
|Market drivers
|
Innovations
- Scimplify is a business-to-business (B2B) platform focused on end-to-end sourcing and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. The company raised $3.67 million in funding from 3one4 Capital and Beenext. The company intends to shift to a 60% export-oriented model, expanding its footprint to 20 countries and entering four new chemical categories. Furthermore, Scimplifi will establish laboratories in three additional categories to support ongoing research efforts.
- In 2025, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) entered a TADOX Technology and Trademark License Agreement (TTLA) with Ion Exchange India with a focus on commercializing TERI's patented wastewater treatment technology for industrial applications.
Emerging startups
- Scimplify Solugen Distil
AI Impact on the Market for Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals
The chemical industry has the lowest exposure to gen AI due to its long innovation cycles, stringent regulatory demands, high upfront costs, a concentrated customer base that drives demand for rapid adoption of advances, and limited data availability. In the future, AI transformation in the chemical industry will be more comprehensive, leading to increased automation through AI-generated chemical compounds and autonomous to self-driving labs.For an in-depth analysis of AI's impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market - BCC Pulse Report
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected market size and growth rate?
- The market for specialty water treatment chemicals is projected to $57.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2025-2030).
- Key drivers include:
- Decline in freshwater resources. Stringency in water standards and water discharge regulations. Water quality issues.
- Key challenges include:
- Lack of effective methods to remove emerging contaminants. Developing alternative technologies to substitute for chemicals. Lack of social acceptance of treated water.
- The key opportunity is:
- Nutrient recovery.
- The market is segmented into function, treatment, application, source, end-user, and region.
- The corrosion inhibitors segment will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030. Corrosion inhibitors are widely used in the water treatment process due to their versatile applications in various systems, including cooling water systems, boiler and steam systems, closed-loop heating systems, industrial process water systems, and drinking water distribution systems.
- Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global market for specialty water treatment chemicals. Its market share is gaining due to its emerging industrial economies, vast population base, and lack of clean water in the region. These factors make the Asia-Pacific region an extremely important developing market for specialty water treatment chemicals.
Market leaders include:
- BASF CLARIANT DIAMINES AND CHEMICALS LTD. DUPONT EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO. ECOLAB INC. HALLIBURTON IEI KEMIRA KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. MECO TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD. SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SOLVAY THE CHEMOURS CO. VEOLIA
Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for water and wastewater treatment technologies, offering both qualitative and quantitative insights. It examines key market segments, including offerings (technologies and chemicals), process stages (primary, secondary, tertiary and advanced), and end users (municipal and industrial). The study highlights current trends and forecasts future growth, helping stakeholders understand market dynamics and identify opportunities in the market for water and wastewater treatment solutions.
