Khyber Police Crack Murder Case: Three Arrested In Brutal Killing Of Young Girl

The police have solved the mysterious murder of a young girl in the hilly area of Ali Masjid, Tehsil, District Khyber, and arrested three suspects.

According to the police, last week unidentified individuals brutally killed the young girl, following which a case was registered at Ali Masjid Police Station. DPO Khyber Waqar Ahmed took notice of the incident and formed a special team led by SHO Amjad Afridi and investigating officer Rehman Ali.

The police stated that the team collected evidence from the crime scene and, using modern scientific investigation methods, brought the case to a logical conclusion.

During the operation, three suspects - Gulshali son of Lal Jagal, Shazmir son of Kashmir, and Abdul Rahim son of Inayat, residents of Zakhakhel, Shin Kamar, Bara - were arrested and transferred to custody, with further investigation ongoing.

DPO Khyber Waqar Ahmed praised Ali Masjid police for their timely and professional action and announced that the team would be awarded commendations.

He said it was an“intricate case” that posed a challenge for Khyber Police, but the team skillfully solved it and brought the suspects before the law.

He added that providing timely justice to the victim's family is the foremost responsibility of the police, and Khyber Police remains vigilant at all times to protect the lives and property of the public.