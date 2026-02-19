Safety Light Curtains Market Size To Hit USD 3.12 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. safety light curtain market was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a 5.65% CAGR from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 0.64 billion. Steady expansion is primarily driven by stricter workplace safety regulations enforced by OSHA and other regulatory agencies across industries. Austin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Light Curtains Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Safety Light Curtains Market Size was valued at USD 1.64 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% over 2026-2035.” Increase in Industrial Automation in Various Industries Propel Market Expansion Globally Rapid improvements in factory automation brought about by the growing use of Industry 4.0 are increasing the need for dependable safety solutions in the sector. Curtains with safety lights Another safety product that is used in the majority of manufacturing settings that need presence detection for worker safety, including automated and robotic workstations, is the market. This makes them indispensable in sectors, such as electronics, packaging, and the automobile industry, where they save downtime and improve worker safety without erecting physical boundaries. The demand for non-contact safety technologies, such as light curtains, is rising as enterprises strive for increased throughput and efficient machine guarding. Get a Sample Report of Safety Light Curtains Market Forecast @



Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Resolution

9–24 mm segment in 2025 accounted for the highest revenue share around 45.06% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period. The segment's growth is driven by its highest sensitivity detection for fingers and hands protection in small industrial machines. 25–90 mm segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.98% during the forecast time period of 2026 to 2035 due to the needs for heavy-duty and body protection, particularly across automotive and packaging industries.

By Component

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) garnered the highest revenue share due to their (LEDs) efficiency, life, and sense of heat generation at 34.55% in 2025. Photoelectric Cell is expected to experience the highest CAGR growth rate, 7.98% during the period of 2026 to 2035 due to the development in smart sensor and integration into automatic safety measures.

By End User

The Automotive segment market revenue in 2025 captured the largest revenue share by 24.54% as these machines responsible for maneuvering, assembly, and welding require precise and dependable safety systems to minimize downtime and protect human safety. The Semiconductors & Electronics segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate of nearly 9.16% from, 2026 to 2035 owing to the rising investments in cleanroom automation and microelectronics with demand for compact high-resolution safety curtains.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America's revenue share was around 32.12%, with the United States holding the highest market share. The region is distinguished by a high level of technological penetration, strict regulatory requirements, and a strong industrial automation system. It is also in a good position because it has manufacturing facilities and one of the major players.

Between 2026 and 2035, the Asia Pacific area will continue to have the fastest growing CAGR, at about 8.61%. These drivers include growing industrialization, the expansion of the automotive and electronics industries, and supportive government policies from different nations to promote smart manufacturing.

Lack of Knowledge and Technical Expertise May Impede Market Expansion Globally

This is particularly true in poorer nations where businesses may lack sufficient knowledge about the features and advantages of cutting-edge safety technology, such as light curtains. When there is desire, a shortage of skilled workers who can install, calibrate, and maintain these systems could lead to incorrect deployment or underutilized equipment. The lack of technical expertise and the sporadic enforcement of safety regulations slow down the adoption process. Furthermore, the market penetration in these regions is also constrained by misconceptions about the efficacy and dependability of photoelectric safety systems.

Recent Developments:



In June 2024, Omron updated their F3SG‐SR/PG Safety Light Curtain Series, enhancing IoT-ready features with easier maintenance, intelligent status monitoring, and faster backup/restore settings, ideal for flexible, global production environments. In May 2025, Keyence updated the SL‐V Series Safety Light Curtain, introducing a slim, edge‐to‐edge model with integrated state‐indicator LEDs and optional built‐in safety controller for simplified wiring and enhanced reliability.

Exclusive Sections of the Safety Light Curtains Market Report (The USPs):



TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION INDEX – helps you understand the adoption rate of single beam, multi beam, 3D, and IoT enabled safety light curtains, along with R&D intensity and patent activity in sensor arrays, scanning algorithms, and protective field technologies.

PERFORMANCE & SAFETY BENCHMARK MATRIX – helps you evaluate detection resolution, response time, SIL and PL compliance levels, operating range, and object detection accuracy across industrial automation environments.

RELIABILITY & ENVIRONMENTAL RESILIENCE SCORE – helps you assess operational stability under temperature, dust, vibration, and humidity conditions, including failure rates due to misalignment or contamination and compliance with ISO 13849 and IEC 61496 standards.

MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & YIELD ANALYSIS – helps you identify capacity utilization levels, sensor assembly yield rates, and production efficiency indicators that directly influence cost competitiveness and supply reliability.

SUPPLY CHAIN DEPENDENCY & LEAD TIME TRACKER – helps you evaluate dependency on optoelectronic components and microcontrollers, regional sourcing diversification, and average lead time from production to installation. SERVICE LIFE & MAINTENANCE PERFORMANCE INDICATOR – helps you understand MTBF, warranty period trends, rework or replacement frequency, and long-term durability in harsh industrial operating conditions.

