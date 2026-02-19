403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sfil : Press Release - 2025 Results Now Available
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 19 February 2026
2025 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE
Sfil publishes its 2025 Results. The related press release was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 19 February 2026 and can be obtained from its website:
Attachment
-
Sfil - 2025 Results
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment