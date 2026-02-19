403
Institut Pasteur injects new sustainable display capabilities inside Paris HQ with a network of Philips ePaper and EcoDesign digital signage
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, February 2026: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is excited to announce that its Tableaux ePaper and 3000 Series EcoDesign digital signage displays have been selected to deliver a perfect tonic of high performance, low energy visual capabilities to Institut Pasteur’s 538,000 ft² biomedical research campus in Paris.
Founded by Louis Pasteur in 1887, the Institut Pasteur is an internationally acclaimed not for profit research and education institute committed to the fight against infectious diseases in France and around the world. A recipient of 10 Nobel Prizes and employing over 3,000 staff, the Institut’s colossal five hectare campus features 39 separate buildings, including a conference centre, and a total of 48,000 m2 of laboratory space.
Future proofed planning
With such a vast campus and visual technology playing an increasingly important role in its day to day activities and communications, Institut Pasteur’s AV/IT management team sought to modernise its ageing display infrastructure. Concluding an extensive site review, the project would include a fleet of 20x dynamic displays, strategically placed to support a variety of needs, settings, and light environments, including reception halls, meeting rooms, laboratories, and more.
The project presented a number unique challenges. As a site of historical significance – containing several listed buildings – retaining the aesthetics during any modernisation, while ensuring minimal disruptions to staff, was imperative. Furthermore, displays would need to meet the Institut Pasteur's strict standards for electrical safety and durability, while providing greater energy efficiency to reduce its carbon footprint.
Romain Gentile, Key Account Manager at PPDS, commented: “Performance, readability, and energy efficiency were all key, with the displays disseminating scientific, institutional, and logistical information. For Institut Pasteur, and the invaluable work they do, there can be absolutely no compromise.”
Effective communication
Working with AV/IT integration specialists, Exaprobe, PPDS’ multi award winning ‘zero power’ 32” Philips Tableaux ePaper and 55” Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign displays were immediately identified as the only solutions capable of meeting – and ultimately surpassing – the Institut's high expectations.
Signalling a new era of visual communications and sustainability, the introduction of Philips Tableaux ePaper displays was selected primarily – but not exclusively – to provide wayfinding information, such as mapping, campus information, and other instructions, to help visitors navigate around the site.
Fully portable and able to be used entirely unplugged – ideal for use in Institut’s older buildings and in spaces with limited power sources – each Philips Tableaux is capable of displaying full colour, static imagery for days, weeks, months, or even years without using a single kilowatt of energy. The only time Philips Tableaux displays require power is during content updates, with one image change using just 0.0025 kWh.
The Gold standard
For the institute’s more advanced and detailed visual needs on a grander scale, including for presentations, corporate videos, and other internal communications, the future proof Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign was the standout choice, ticking all boxes for both performance and sustainability.
In addition to delivering high impact 4K Ultra HD visual quality, with picture perfect performance down to the smallest detail – be that videos, pictures or numbers – the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign enables the screens to use less than 50 per cent of the power compared to other digital signage models in the market, without compromising on performance.
The Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign display is also the industry’s first EPEAT Climate+ Gold certified display of its kind, which measures the social and environmental impacts of products from extraction to end of life. The Philips Signage 3000 EcoDesign meets the most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics.
24/7 management
Both the Philips Tableaux and Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign are also members of PPDS’ growing portfolio of integrated Android SoC displays, offering a vast range of features and benefits, including secure and seamless remote management capabilities with trusted partners.
Enabling centralised management of the new fleet, PPDS partner, Telelogos' Media4Display solution was selected and integrated, providing round-the-clock monitoring and management. This also allows the Pasteur technical team to schedule content in real time without having to travel or manually update, further reducing their carbon footprint and costs.
The full integration proceeded successfully and without disrupting research activities. Connectivity and content management tests were carried out on site, ensuring a seamless transition.
Franck Fromet, AV Manager, Institut Pasteur, commented: “The integration of our new Philips Professional Displays has enabled us to modernise our communication while respecting our environmental commitment. The PPDS teams understood our constraints and proposed a solution that is understated, elegant, and effective.”
Romain Gentile concluded: “The Institut Pasteur now benefits from a modern, sustainable display system that is fully adapted to its scientific environment. Information is disseminated more effectively, content is updated instantly, and energy consumption has been significantly reduced.”
