Advanced Endoscopic Intervention Saves 24-Year-Old With Life-Threatening Esophageal Tear At NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah

What began as sudden, severe chest pain and repeated vomiting for a 24-year-old patient quickly evolved into a rare and potentially fatal medical emergency. Within hours, specialists diagnosed an esophageal perforation, a tear in the food pipe that requires immediate intervention to prevent serious infection and organ complications. Esophageal perforation is uncommon but carries significant risk if treatment is delayed. Rapid recognition and decisive action are critical.

Upon arrival at the Emergency Department, the patient's symptoms initially resembled more common conditions, including cardiac or gastrointestinal distress. However, clinical evaluation and imaging raised concern for a tear in the esophageal wall.

“A perforation of the esophagus is a true race against time,” explained, Consultant Gastroenterologist.“If not managed promptly, it can lead to severe infection in the chest cavity and life-threatening complications. Early diagnosis makes all the difference.”

Recognising the urgency, Dr. Yousuf and the gastroenterology team proceeded with emergency therapeutic endoscopy, a minimally invasive approach that allows both direct visualisation and immediate treatment.

During the procedure, a specialised esophageal stent was carefully placed to seal the tear and prevent leakage into surrounding tissues. This internal support allowed the damaged area to heal while avoiding the need for major open surgery.

“Modern endoscopy has evolved beyond diagnosis,” said Dr. Yousuf.“It is now a powerful therapeutic tool. By sealing the tear internally, we stabilised the patient quickly and reduced the risks associated with more invasive surgical procedures.”

The patient responded well to the intervention and made a complete recovery under close multidisciplinary care.

Beyond repairing the acute injury, the team sought to understand why such a severe event occurred in a young individual. During the same endoscopic session, targeted biopsies were obtained for further analysis which revealed a previously undiagnosed condition,, a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disorder of the esophagus which in rare cases can lead to spontaneous tearing. Because early symptoms such as persistent swallowing difficulty, recurrent food impaction or unexplained chest discomfort can be subtle or intermittent, many young adults remain undiagnosed until a serious complication occurs.

With the diagnosis established, the patient was started on a structured long-term management plan, including dietary modifications and medical therapy aimed at controlling inflammation and preventing recurrence.



Serious medical emergencies can occur even in young, otherwise healthy individuals.

Advanced, minimally invasive treatments are transforming outcomes in life-threatening situations. Unusual symptoms of any kind should not be ignored. Early medical evaluation can prevent complications and significantly improve long-term health outcomes.

This case underscores three critical messages for the community:

