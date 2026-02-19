Lecturer, University of New England

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr Tammy Williams is a Lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the University of New England. A professional career of more than three decades in the education sector demonstrates a strong commitment to improving early childhood education and care. Tammy's vast experience includes a range of impactful teaching roles across universities, TAFE, and early childhood services. Tammy's research focuses on improving ECEC in Australia and giving a voice to teachers and educators. Tammy has a particular interest in the effects of government policies on the early childhood profession and of the considerations of children's rights. Tammy is a registered teacher.

2025–present Lecturer, University of New England

2025 University of Newcastle, Doctorate/PhD

ExperienceEducation