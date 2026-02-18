Manhattan Divorce Mediation Attorney Juan Luciano Explains How Mediation Works In New York Divorce Cases

MANHATTAN, NY - Couples seeking to resolve divorce matters cooperatively rather than through contested litigation may benefit from mediation, a process that allows both parties to negotiate property division, custody, and support with the guidance of a neutral third party. Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) explains the mediation process, its benefits, and when it may not be appropriate for certain family situations.

According to Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano, New York Domestic Relations Law § 170 establishes the grounds for divorce, and for the commonly used no-fault ground, the court requires that all economic issues be settled before granting the divorce. Mediation provides a structured way to negotiate terms related to equitable distribution under DRL § 236 and child support under DRL § 240(1-b). "Mediation allows couples to craft solutions that reflect their family's specific needs rather than having a judge decide based solely on legal standards and precedent," explains Luciano.

Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano notes that mediation typically concludes in three to five sessions over several weeks or months, making it generally faster than fully contested litigation, which can take 14 months or longer. Sessions are scheduled around both parties' commitments, and the process remains voluntary throughout. Either spouse may stop mediation at any time if the process is no longer productive.

Attorney Luciano highlights that mediation provides additional privacy beyond what standard court proceedings offer. While DRL § 235 restricts public access to matrimonial case filings, mediation sessions occur outside the courtroom and are typically confidential, with limited exceptions. "Couples concerned about protecting sensitive financial information or maintaining discretion about family matters often find mediation particularly valuable," he adds.

The mediation process addresses virtually all aspects of divorce, including property and debt division under equitable distribution principles, spousal maintenance, child custody and parenting time arrangements, child support, tax implications, health and life insurance, college expenses, and retirement benefit division. Parents who mediate often find co-parenting easier because the collaborative process establishes a foundation for post-divorce communication.

Luciano emphasizes that mediation is not appropriate in every situation. Cases involving domestic violence, emotional abuse, coercion, active substance abuse, or severe power imbalances may require traditional litigation to ensure safety and fairness. The Unified Court System's ADR guidance indicates that such cases are generally not appropriate for mediation. "When one party cannot advocate effectively for their interests, the resulting agreement may be unfair," observes Luciano.

Once all issues are resolved through mediation, the mediator prepares a comprehensive settlement agreement for both parties to review with their own attorneys. The signed agreement is filed with the New York County Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan, where the Matrimonial Support Office reviews documents for accuracy and completeness before a judge signs the judgment of divorce. If the divorce is uncontested and the paperwork is complete, the judge may sign the judgment without requiring an in-person appearance.

The mediation process follows a structured series of steps, beginning with an initial consultation where both spouses share concerns and identify key issues. Information gathering follows, with both parties providing detailed financial documentation, including income records, tax returns, bank statements, and retirement account information. Subsequent sessions focus on identifying priorities, exploring potential solutions, and negotiating agreements on each issue before the final settlement is drafted.

For couples considering alternatives to contested divorce proceedings, consulting an experienced mediation attorney may help determine whether mediation is an appropriate path for their specific circumstances.

