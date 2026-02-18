Ramadan 2026: Bus Timings Between RAK, Other Emirates, Global Village Revealed

PUBLISHED: Wed 18 Feb 2026, 7:06 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



MENAFN - Khaleej Times)

Ras Al Khaimah's transport authority (Rakta) has released its Ramadan 2026 timetable, listing the changed timings for intercity buses and buses to Oman.

The intercity buses from Ras Al Khaimah allow passengers to travel to Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain. There are direct buses and ones that stop along other emirates. There are also buses that travel between Ras Al Khaimah and Global Village, as well as Dubai Mall.

The following are the timings released by the authority for Ramadan from Monday to Thursday:

Though one may hire a taxi or rent a car, bus travel is the cheapest mode of transport between the emirates. There are many people travelling to Ras Al Khaimah for work or study, and living in the northern emirates for a family atmosphere. There are two major bus services running between the emirates: RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA) Public Bus and Ras Al Khaimah Shuttle Bus.

Authorities have also made it easy for residents to travel to Al Ain from RAK. During Ramadan, on Friday to Saturday and Sunday, a bus from RAK to Al Ain departs at 2pm, and from Al Ain to RAK at 8pm.

For residents planning to visit Global Village from RAK on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the family will reach the destination at 5pm. On the way back, it will reach RAK Bus Station at 11.450pm.



