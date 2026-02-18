403
Meta, NVIDIA Forge Long-Term Alliance
(MENAFN) Meta Platforms and NVIDIA revealed a long-term strategic collaboration on Tuesday focused on broadening Meta’s AI-optimized data center framework and speeding up the advancement of next-generation artificial intelligence technologies.
Under the arrangement, Meta will implement NVIDIA’s advanced computing and networking solutions extensively throughout its data centers. This rollout is intended to enhance AI training and inference capabilities, while also reinforcing the company’s primary digital services.
Both firms indicated that the partnership aims to achieve notable gains in performance per watt, allowing AI systems to operate more efficiently and at greater scale.
“No one deploys AI at Meta’s scale — integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world’s largest personalization and recommendation systems for billions of users,” NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.
“Through deep co-design across CPUs, GPUs, networking, and software, we are bringing the full NVIDIA platform to Meta’s researchers and engineers as they build the foundation for the next AI frontier,” he said.
Within the broadened alliance, Meta plans to roll out NVIDIA’s Confidential Computing technology to enhance AI-driven capabilities inside WhatsApp, prioritizing the protection, privacy, and integrity of user information.
Additionally, the company intends to incorporate NVIDIA’s Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform across its infrastructure network, ensuring low-latency and high-performance connectivity tailored specifically for demanding AI workloads.
