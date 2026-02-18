403
Min. Of Commerce Extends Ramadan Greetings To Political Leadership, Kuwaiti People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Boodai extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people, on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.
In a statement to KUNA, the minister said Ramadan is an occasion to strengthen compassion and solidarity, praying God return it upon Kuwait and nations with goodness and blessings. (end)
