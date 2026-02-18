Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, Damaging Homes, Enterprise, And Gymnasium

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram.

In the Chervonohryhorivka community of Nikopol district, 11 private houses, outbuildings, and a vehicle were damaged. The Pokrov community was also hit.

Zaporizhzhia hit by Russian drone attack, woman killed

In the Troitska community of Pavlohrad district, a private enterprise, residential buildings, an administrative building, a gymnasium, and vehicles were damaged.

There are no casualties, Hanzha emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck the transport infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.