Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, Damaging Homes, Enterprise, And Gymnasium
In the Chervonohryhorivka community of Nikopol district, 11 private houses, outbuildings, and a vehicle were damaged. The Pokrov community was also hit.Read also: Zaporizhzhia hit by Russian drone attack, woman killed
In the Troitska community of Pavlohrad district, a private enterprise, residential buildings, an administrative building, a gymnasium, and vehicles were damaged.
There are no casualties, Hanzha emphasized.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck the transport infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.
