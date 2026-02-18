Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, Damaging Homes, Enterprise, And Gymnasium

Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, Damaging Homes, Enterprise, And Gymnasium


2026-02-18 02:03:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram.

In the Chervonohryhorivka community of Nikopol district, 11 private houses, outbuildings, and a vehicle were damaged. The Pokrov community was also hit.

Read also: Zaporizhzhia hit by Russian drone attack, woman killed

In the Troitska community of Pavlohrad district, a private enterprise, residential buildings, an administrative building, a gymnasium, and vehicles were damaged.

There are no casualties, Hanzha emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck the transport infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

MENAFN18022026000193011044ID1110755714



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search