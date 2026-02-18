403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Teachers in Paris Region Strike Against Planned Education Job Cuts
(MENAFN) Teachers in France’s Ile-de-France region staged a strike Tuesday to protest planned reductions in the national education workforce, warning that the cuts would worsen classroom conditions and put additional pressure on already overstretched staff.
The walkout comes after the government announced the elimination of 4,000 teaching positions nationwide for the 2026 school year. Educators from the Paris, Creteil, and Versailles academies participated in demonstrations in the capital, moving toward the Education Ministry.
Teacher representatives explained the strike, saying: "Everywhere, in schools and institutions, in classrooms, in student life, in services, we need more staff to ensure a quality public service."
They stressed that the planned job cuts would directly affect both teachers and students.
“With these job cuts, our working conditions and ultimately the learning conditions of our students will deteriorate further, while private education remains completely unaffected,” they added.
The action follows earlier strikes that began in some Paris schools on Feb. 10, with educators demanding “the immediate cancellation” of the planned reductions and a national education budget that adequately supports schools, particularly those in priority education zones.
The walkout comes after the government announced the elimination of 4,000 teaching positions nationwide for the 2026 school year. Educators from the Paris, Creteil, and Versailles academies participated in demonstrations in the capital, moving toward the Education Ministry.
Teacher representatives explained the strike, saying: "Everywhere, in schools and institutions, in classrooms, in student life, in services, we need more staff to ensure a quality public service."
They stressed that the planned job cuts would directly affect both teachers and students.
“With these job cuts, our working conditions and ultimately the learning conditions of our students will deteriorate further, while private education remains completely unaffected,” they added.
The action follows earlier strikes that began in some Paris schools on Feb. 10, with educators demanding “the immediate cancellation” of the planned reductions and a national education budget that adequately supports schools, particularly those in priority education zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment