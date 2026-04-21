Ashghal President Inspects Qatar Academy - Sidra Project In Education City

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: President of the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer, has conducted a site visit to the Qatar Academy - Sidra project in Education City.

He was accompanied by Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri, Chief Operations Officer at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, to review the progress of the work and follow up on the latest developments in the project's implementation.

During the inspection tour, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation reviewed the progress achieved, commending the pace of delivery and the quality of execution.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining accelerated progress to complete the remaining phases in accordance with the highest standards, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of all those working on the project.

Ashghal indicated that the construction works are nearing completion, with approximately 94% work completed, and is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026.

Ashghal further stated that the project spans a total area of 74,000 square meters, of which 33,000 square meters is the built-up area, and it aims to accommodate nearly 1,800 male and female students.

The academy will also include a main building of two floors containing 60 classrooms, in addition to multi-purpose halls, theatre, art and activity rooms, library, laboratories, outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, cafeteria and administrative offices.