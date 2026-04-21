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Iran Refuses US Talks Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade
(MENAFN) Iran has ruled out negotiations with the United States while under pressure, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stating Monday that talks cannot take place “under the shadow of threats.”
Ghalibaf, a senior figure involved in the discussions, sharply criticized Donald Trump over the decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says violates an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
In remarks posted on the platform X, Ghalibaf accused Washington of attempting to use pressure tactics to force concessions, saying the US is trying to turn negotiations “into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.” He also warned that Iran has prepared additional military responses in case the two-week ceasefire—reportedly brokered by Pakistan—collapses this week.
The comments came after Trump announced that US officials would travel to Islamabad for negotiations, although Iran has not formally confirmed its participation and continues to demand the lifting of the blockade as a condition for talks.
Tensions have intensified as the US continues a naval blockade on Iranian ports, a move Tehran describes as a breach of the ceasefire. Trump also warned that the US could target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran rejects American terms, further increasing uncertainty as the ceasefire deadline approaches Tuesday evening Washington time.
Maritime instability has also grown after Iran initially announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, only to reverse that decision the next day and again restrict vessel movement, with state media citing unmet US commitments.
Earlier diplomatic efforts included a rare direct meeting between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11–12, marking the first such engagement since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. However, those talks ended without any breakthrough.
Ghalibaf, a senior figure involved in the discussions, sharply criticized Donald Trump over the decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says violates an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
In remarks posted on the platform X, Ghalibaf accused Washington of attempting to use pressure tactics to force concessions, saying the US is trying to turn negotiations “into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.” He also warned that Iran has prepared additional military responses in case the two-week ceasefire—reportedly brokered by Pakistan—collapses this week.
The comments came after Trump announced that US officials would travel to Islamabad for negotiations, although Iran has not formally confirmed its participation and continues to demand the lifting of the blockade as a condition for talks.
Tensions have intensified as the US continues a naval blockade on Iranian ports, a move Tehran describes as a breach of the ceasefire. Trump also warned that the US could target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran rejects American terms, further increasing uncertainty as the ceasefire deadline approaches Tuesday evening Washington time.
Maritime instability has also grown after Iran initially announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, only to reverse that decision the next day and again restrict vessel movement, with state media citing unmet US commitments.
Earlier diplomatic efforts included a rare direct meeting between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11–12, marking the first such engagement since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. However, those talks ended without any breakthrough.
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