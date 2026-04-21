WB Polls 2026: Rekha Gupta Holds Roadshow, Exudes Confidence In Win

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday held a roadshow to campaign for BJP's Asansol Dakshin candidate Agnimitra Paul and exuded confidence in the party's victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Sharing the visuals of the roadshow on X, Rekha Gupta said that the 2026 polls are about freeing West Bengal from the Trinamool Congress' "syndicate rule, corruption, fear, violence, and appeasement." Listing the party's promises for women, she said that the BJP will bring a new era of respect and security for them. The BJP leader wrote, "My salutations to the divine populace of Asansol West Assembly. The massive crowd that turned out today for the roadshow in support of BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul Ji clearly signals that. Mamata Didi is gone, TMC's exit is certain."

'This election is about saving Bengal's soul'

"Remember, this election is not just about changing the government. This election is about freeing Bengal from syndicate rule, corruption, fear, violence, and appeasement. This election is about saving Bengal's soul. As soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed, a new era of respect and security for mothers, sisters, and daughters will begin," she added.

BJP's promises for West Bengal

Counting the BJP's promises, Rekha Gupta said, "Pregnant women will receive Rs 21,000 in assistance. Rs 50,000 in assistance will be provided for the daughters' education. 75 lakh sisters will be empowered and made self-reliant through the Lakhpati Didi campaign. Free rations will be provided to poor families, and no one's rights will be snatched away. A pucca house will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Women will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh."

'TMC looters will be held to account'

Further, slamming the TMC, she said that those who looted the state will be held to account after the election results on May 4. "After May 4, the law will take its course. Those who have looted Bengal, those who have intimidated mothers and sisters, those who have robbed the youth of their future--they will be held to account, one by one. I appeal to all of you to win Agnimitra Ji by a huge margin of votes, and let the lotus bloom in Bengal," the X post read.

Asansol Dakshin electoral battle

Sitting MLA Agnimitra Paul is pitted against former Asansol Dakshin MLA and TMC candidate Tapas Banerjee. The seat was formed in 2011 after the delimitation in the state and was twice won by TMC's Tapas Banerjee before Paul defeated Sayani Ghosh in the 2021 polls. Polling for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

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