Assam Congress Meets CEC, Alleges Voter List Tampering For 2026 Polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during his visit to Guwahati and submitted a series of complaints ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

According to a party release, a delegation led by MP Rakibul Hussain and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora met the Chief Election Commissioner and apprised him in detail of the alleged harassment of citizens in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, the two leaders alleged that, under the patronage of the Assam Government, the Election Commission machinery was being misused to harass Indian citizens, with names of living persons being deleted from the voter list by marking them as deceased.

Ripun Bora stated that a team from the Election Commission of India was in Guwahati and had held discussions with various political parties at Radisson Blu Hotel regarding the upcoming elections. "As per the direction of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, a four-member delegation met the Commission. We placed the stand and suggestions of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and urged the Commission to ensure free, fair and transparent elections," Bora said.

Allegations of Administrative Misuse and Violence

He further stated that the delegation expressed concern that, if the prevailing law-and-order situation under the BJP government in Assam continues and the police and administration are allegedly misused, it would be difficult to ensure a clean and impartial election.

Referring to the Samaguri by-election, Bora alleged that an atmosphere of fear had prevailed during the polls. He claimed that MP Rakibul Hussain was repeatedly attacked before, during and after the campaign, and that miscreants even attacked his residence. Vehicles of seven MLAs, including Shivamoni Bora and Nurul Huda, were allegedly vandalised.

"All these incidents took place while the Model Code of Conduct was in force, yet the administration remained indifferent," Bora said, adding that despite complaints and FIRs, no effective action had been taken and the concerned Superintendent of Police continues in office.

Bora also cited incidents during the panchayat elections, alleging that in Naduar under Sonitpur district, Congress candidates were prevented from filing nominations, and that the then district Congress president was assaulted in front of the Block Development Officer. He further alleged that during Gaurav Gogoi's statewide yatra, BJP workers obstructed programmes at places including Amin Gaon, Batadrava Than, Sonitpur, Bihaguri and Lakhimpur Medical College, even preventing temple visits, while police allegedly remained silent spectators.

Concerns Over Permissions for Public Meetings

"If the police do not function impartially, elections can never be fair," Bora said, adding that the Commission assured them that once the election process formally begins and the administration comes under the direct control of the Election Commission, such incidents would not be allowed. He also raised concerns over the requirement for political parties to pay fees to obtain permission for public meetings.

"If parties have to pay to hold meetings, where does democracy stand? The process of obtaining permission is lengthy -- moving from the police station to the Deputy Commissioner, then to the Superintendent of Police and back again. This amounts to harassment of the opposition, while the ruling party does not face such hurdles," Bora alleged. He asserted that during elections, such practices would not be acceptable and that opposition parties must be able to organise meetings within 24 hours.

Controversy Over Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

The delegation also highlighted alleged harassment in the name of SIR and claimed that the Chief Minister had interfered in the process.

Speaking at the press conference, Rakibul Hussain said, "The BJP wants elections to be concluded before Bihu. Otherwise, the people of Assam will remember Zubeen Garg on Bihu stages." He also questioned certain public remarks of the Chief Minister regarding a specific date linked to Zubeen Garg.

Hussain further stated that the Chief Election Commissioner had earlier clarified at a press conference in Delhi that there would be no SIR in Assam, as the documents verified under SR were already examined during the NRC process. "We had welcomed that decision. But within two days, after the Chief Minister visited Delhi, SR was reportedly initiated. Under whose pressure was the Special Intensive Revision started?" Hussain asked. (ANI)

