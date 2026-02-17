Swiss Social Security Funds End 2025 With A Surplus

The total assets managed by compenswiss amounted to CHF50.6 billion ($65.65 billion) at the end of 2025, compared with CHF46.1 billion the previous year, it said in a press release. The net return was 6.34%, compared with 7.33% at the end of 2024.

Equities, gold and currency effects accounted for this good result. However, it will not be enough to cover expenditure in 2026, the compensation fund warns.

The 13th AHV pension, which will be paid for the first time in December 2026, is putting a considerable strain on the fund. Cash reserves of CHF2 billion have been set aside for this purpose. The Federal Social Insurance Office expects the distribution deficits to increase. The exact financing of this pension is currently under discussion in Parliament.

