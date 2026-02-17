Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Social Security Funds End 2025 With A Surplus


2026-02-17 02:09:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss old-age and survivors' (AHV/AVS) pension and disability insurance (IV) ended 2025 in the black. The Swiss Federal Social Security Funds, compenswiss, reported a net return of 6.34% on Tuesday. However, it fears that the payment of a 13th AHV pension will put a strain on the funds. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss social security funds end 2025 with a surplus This content was published on February 17, 2026 - 13:50 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr L'AVS et l'AI bouclent 2025 dans les chiffres noirs Original Read more: L'AVS et l'AI bouclent 2025 dans les chiffres

The total assets managed by compenswiss amounted to CHF50.6 billion ($65.65 billion) at the end of 2025, compared with CHF46.1 billion the previous year, it said in a press release. The net return was 6.34%, compared with 7.33% at the end of 2024.

Equities, gold and currency effects accounted for this good result. However, it will not be enough to cover expenditure in 2026, the compensation fund warns.

The 13th AHV pension, which will be paid for the first time in December 2026, is putting a considerable strain on the fund. Cash reserves of CHF2 billion have been set aside for this purpose. The Federal Social Insurance Office expects the distribution deficits to increase. The exact financing of this pension is currently under discussion in Parliament.

