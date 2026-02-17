New Impact Reporting Network Launches To Help Nonprofits Report Once And Share Outcome Data Across Platforms

MENAFN - 3BL) February 17, 2026 /3BL/ - A new shared infrastructure for impact reporting is now underway. The Impact Reporting Network, powered by the leading impact measurement platform True Impact, enables nonprofits to create a single outcomes report and choose where and when to share it across participating platforms where funders and donors make decisions – reducing duplicative reporting while keeping nonprofits in control of how their information is used. Charity Navigator, the country's largest independent nonprofit evaluator, and YourCause from Blackbaud join True Impact to launch a network that enables nonprofit outcomes to reach millions of donors and funders while reducing the reporting burden and making credible outcomes data more useful across the sector.

True Impact partnered with Charity Navigator to create the Impact Reporting Network to address a long-standing challenge in the sector: rising impact reporting expectations for different audiences and formats. Rather than taking a top-down approach or introducing another standalone tool, the Network aligns partners around True Impact's reporting approach, giving nonprofits the option to submit one report that can be shared across platforms. In a constrained funding environment, this shared infrastructure makes it possible to scale credible impact data while reducing reporting burden and improving consistency.

"Nonprofits have been asked for years to prove their impact in ways that don't always reflect how they actually work," said Farron Levy, Founder and CEO of True Impact. "The Impact Reporting Network creates a new path forward--one where nonprofits can report in a common format, share their results across multiple platforms, and have their work recognized based on the outcomes they are creating. By sharing what works, we're building a social sector that can learn faster and achieve more good."

As part of the Network's launch, Charity Navigator is embedding True Impact's guided impact reporting module directly into its Nonprofit Portal, making it easier for nonprofits to showcase to potential donors their outcomes and impact within the trusted Charity Navigator rating. To donors, this translates into clear visibility of a nonprofit's results, regardless of the specific mission size or type.

"Expanding how outcomes and impacts are reflected in our ratings has long been a priority for Charity Navigator," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "By participating in the Impact Reporting Network, we're making it easier for nonprofits to share their results and for donors to access deeper and more meaningful information so that they can give with confidence."

As a signature partner, YourCause from Blackbaud brings the Impact Reporting Network directly into the corporate philanthropy, employee giving, and volunteerism workflows used by leading companies and foundations. Nonprofit outcomes data from the Network will now flow into YourCause, giving funders earlier, more consistent insight into the results of their giving. Later this year, YourCause will also embed True Impact-powered impact reporting directly within the Blackbaud Verified Network portal, giving nonprofits a one-stop destination to submit impact reports to corporate funders while also providing the option to share the results across the Impact Reporting Network.

"Blackbaud is here to empower the people and institutions changing the world – accelerating human progress and building a future where resources move at the speed of need,” said Dale Strange, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Impact at Blackbaud. "We are committed to doing anything we can to remove friction from the systems that drive the social impact sector, which is why we're participating in the Impact Reporting Network to help mission-driven organizations do more with less.”

How the Impact Reporting Network Works

The Network is powered by True Impact's reporting infrastructure, including its APIs, outcomes taxonomy, and analytics platform. Nonprofits can create impact reports either directly through True Impact or via embedded reporting within partner platforms like Charity Navigator and YourCause from Blackbaud.

Participation is entirely opt-in and nonprofit-led. Nonprofits choose whether to create reports, and whether to share them across the Network. This approach was designed specifically to put nonprofits in control of their own information.

U.S.-based nonprofits can begin creating impact reports now through a pilot phase within Charity Navigator's Nonprofit Portal, and eligible nonprofits that choose to participate may receive an impact-based rating. Nonprofits can learn more and check eligibility at . YourCause from Blackbaud will launch its embedded reporting module later in 2026, expanding access for nonprofits already working with corporate and foundation funders.

Looking Ahead

The Impact Reporting Network is designed to expand and evolve in response to the needs of nonprofits and donors. Additional partners will be joining in the coming months and years, expanding where and how credible outcomes data can be reused across the sector – while keeping nonprofits in control of when and how their information is shared.

True Impact is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp that helps nonprofits, funders, and Fortune 1000 companies measure and maximize the results of their charitable initiatives. With over 20 years of experience, True Impact combines expert guidance with a leading impact measurement platform to make it easy for nonprofits to demonstrate outcomes and for foundation teams to drive strategic decisions, strengthen partnerships, and showcase results. True Impact provides the infrastructure that enables the Impact Reporting Network, helping thousands of organizations reduce reporting burden and use impact data to drive better decisions. Learn more at trueimpact.

Founded in 2002, Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation system. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while assisting charities to share their impact through data and increase awareness and funding. Learn more at charitynavigator

YourCause from Blackbaud is a leading corporate social responsibility and employee engagement platform that connects companies, employees, and nonprofits to drive social impact. Part of Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), a leading provider of software for powering social impact, YourCause helps corporations and foundations manage their giving programs, engage employees in volunteerism and donations, and measure the outcomes of their philanthropic investments. Learn more at yourcause.

