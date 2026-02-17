Bengaluru: Photographer Steals ₹55 Lakh Gold After Finding Key Left In Shoe Rack

Homeowners in Bengaluru are being cautioned about the dangers of leaving keys in easily accessible places such as shoe racks or flower pots. A recent incident in Whitefield has highlighted how such carelessness can lead to significant losses. A professional photographer, who had come to view a rental property, discovered a key left inside the house and stole gold jewellery worth approximately ₹55 lakh, shocking residents and authorities alike. The Whitefield police have successfully apprehended the accused.

The Accused: From Photography to Theft

The arrested individual has been identified as Kiran, a resident of Whitefield. A professional photographer by trade, Kiran suffered heavy financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led him to close his studio. Since then, he had been doing small event photography to make ends meet.

Theft Triggered by Careless Key Placement

Kiran was exploring the Nagondanahalli area within Whitefield police limits while searching for a rental house. He noticed a“To Let” board at a property and entered the premises, spotting the house key placed in a shoe rack. Taking advantage of this, he opened the door, entered, and stole 348 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹55 lakh before fleeing.

CCTV Footage Helps Crack the Case

The homeowner, Jagadish, a software engineer, filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station. He had left the key in the shoe rack for the convenience of his son, who returns home early from school. The police examined nearby CCTV footage, tracked Kiran's movements, and quickly identified him as the suspect.

Remorse and Arrest

Following the theft, Kiran reportedly felt remorse and travelled to Male Mahadeshwara Hills, where he tonsured his head and made a vow to the deity. The police apprehended him as he returned from the pilgrimage. Kiran is now in custody, and further investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Police Advisory

This incident serves as a strong reminder of the risks of leaving house keys in public or easily accessible locations. Authorities have warned residents to avoid placing keys in shoe racks, flower pots, or similar spots, as such negligence can invite theft.