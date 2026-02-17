ETOR Stock Jumped 13% Pre-Market Today Everything To Know About The Enhanced Share Repurchase Program



eToro Group (ETOR) shares gained nearly 13% in Tuesday's pre-market trade after the company's fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings and the enhancement of its share repurchase program lifted investor sentiment.

eToro reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71, beating Wall Street expectations of $0.59, according to Stocktwits data.

The company's net contribution, which reflects total revenue less total costs related to user activity, was $227 million, while Wall Street expected $218 million.

eToro's revenue in Q4 stood at $3.87 billion, compared to $5.84 billion during the same period a year ago.

Funded Accounts Rise In Q4

eToro reported that the number of funded accounts on the platform rose by 9% year-on-year to 3.81 million in the fourth quarter. The company's Assets under Administration (AUA) also increased 11% YoY to $18.5 billion.

Net income during the quarter registered a 16% YoY increase to $69 million, while net contribution declined 10% YoY to $227 million.

“Our fourth quarter results reflect the strength and resilience of our multi-asset business model. We delivered compelling financial performance through a combination of diversified revenue streams, healthy funded accounts growth, and disciplined financial management,” said eToro CFO Meron Shani.

Capital Markets Activity Surges, Crypto Trades Plunge 50% In January

eToro stated in its report that capital markets activity on its platform surged in January 2026. The company said the total number of capital market trades on its platform soared 55% YoY to 74 million, while the invested amount per trade rose 8% YoY to $252.

However, crypto trades on eToro plummeted to four million in January, down 50% YoY. Invested amount per trade also fell to $182, down 34% YoY.

eToro Enhances Share Repurchase Program

eToro also announced an enhancement to its share repurchase program by $100 million, adding to the previously-authorized quantum of $150 million.

The company noted that it has used up $100 million of its previous authorization, leaving a remaining authorization of $150 million following the increase.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around eToro soared on Tuesday, entering the 'extremely bullish' territory from 'neutral' a day ago. Message volumes were at 'extremely high' levels at the time of writing.

One user called Q4 a great quarter for eToro and noted that the stock is an“easy buy.”

ETOR stock is up 20% year-to-date and 18% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.