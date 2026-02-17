Onstation Connects To Aashtoware Project, Opens Path For Multi-State Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Piloted with the Iowa Department of Transportation, the new interface streamlines field-to-office documentation and supports faster Daily Work Report recording

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the leading digital stationing platform purpose-built for road construction documentation and inspection teams, has launched an interface between its platform and AASHTOWare Project TM through AASHTOWare OpenAPI. The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is the first agency to implement the connection.

AASHTOWare Project Construction & Materials, a module of AASHTOWare Project, serves as the system of record for construction administration at state DOTs, supporting daily work report (DWR) creation, approval, payment estimates, and reporting. AASHTOWare OpenAPI is a modern, cloud-based integration platform designed to enable secure, real-time data services and connectivity between AASHTOWare applications and external solutions.

Through the new interface, OnStation complements these workflows by providing additional field data not traditionally captured by existing tools, such as station location-based documentation directly from the jobsite. By hosting live station location, project files, and communication in a single app, teams can use OnStation to identify exact station and offset, collect geotagged notes, forms, and photos, measure distances, and share information.

Through OnStation's connection to AASHTOWare Project, collected project data is transferred to AASHTOWare Project Construction & Materials to supplement DWRs. By reducing duplicate data entry and improving access to organized field context, the connection helps project managers complete work reports more efficiently while supporting pay item posting with clear, defensible documentation.

Following the initial implementation with the Iowa DOT, OnStation is actively engaging with additional state transportation agencies interested in connecting to their AASHTOWare Project environment through AASHTOWare OpenAPI. The interface is designed to align with existing AASHTOWare Project workflows and support a streamlined integration. States interested in learning more about how OnStation can connect to their AASHTOWare Project instance are encouraged to contact OnStation to begin the discussion.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations.

OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems. Visit to learn more.

OnStation Media Contact

Haley Rischar

Public Relations and Event Marketing Specialist

OnStation

...

OnStation Implementation Contact

Ward Zerbe

Director of Public Sector Programs

OnStation

...