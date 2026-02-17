Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belarus Doubles Down on Cuba Support

2026-02-17 08:07:08
(MENAFN) Belarus doubled down on its support for Cuba Monday, with Minsk formally rejecting all unilateral sanctions against Havana during a diplomatic meeting between senior officials, state authorities announced.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Cuban Ambassador to Belarus Santiago Perez Benitez to address the ongoing situation surrounding Cuba and reaffirm Minsk's steadfast backing of the Cuban people.

During the talks, Ryzhenkov made clear that Belarus stands firmly opposed to any unilateral coercive measures targeting sovereign nations, emphasising that international disputes must be resolved through peaceful dialogue and within the established framework of international law.

The two sides also looked ahead, committing to sustain the diplomatic momentum built through high-level exchanges last year. Both nations confirmed their intention to push forward on bilateral agreements struck in 2025, spanning key sectors including trade, healthcare, and education.

The meeting signals Minsk's continued effort to deepen ties with Havana at a time when Cuba remains under longstanding pressure from Western-imposed sanctions — a stance Belarus, itself subject to sweeping international restrictions, has consistently and vocally opposed.

