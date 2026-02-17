VTAK Acquires 19.98% Strategic Stake In AI-Enabled Aviation Company Fly Flyte, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immediate Exposure to Revenue-Generating, Asset-Backed Regional Air Mobility Business Positioned Ahead of Anticipated Future Industry-wide eVTOL Commercialization

Strategic Investment Expands Capital Allocation into High-Growth Infrastructure with Scalable Fleet Expansion and Long-Term Equity Upside

Fort Mill, S.C., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) today announced a strategic minority investment in Fly Flyte, Inc. (“Flyte”), an FAA-certified regional aviation operator utilizing AI-enabled operations and a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets.

Flyte conducts its flight operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC (FAA Air Carrier Certificate No. 1POA402M), operating under FAA 14 CFR Part 135, deploying Vision Jets across high-frequency short-haul regional routes where commercial airline capacity remains constrained. The company is generating revenue today with its fleet of Vision Jets, equipped with a proprietary whole-aircraft parachute system and Safe ReturnTM autonomous landing technology - advanced safety features that position the aircraft among the safest in the world.

The transaction provides VTAK immediate exposure to an operating aviation business supported by tangible assets, scalable fleet expansion capability and technology-driven operating optimization.

Transaction Overview

. VTAK acquires 19.98% equity ownership in Flyte, aligning long-term strategic upside

. Immediate exposure to one of the fastest-growing segments of private aviation

. Asset-backed, scalable fleet expansion model

. Preserves Flyte's operating continuity and strategic control

. Creates optionality for increased ownership or future monetization

“The aviation sector is seeing accelerating investment in AI-enabled technologies designed to enhance mobility and drive operating efficiencies,” said David Jenkins, CEO and Chairman of VTAK.“Flyte combines certified operations, scalable fleet economics and technology-enabled optimization in a model built for disciplined growth and long-term value creation.”

Why Flyte

. Revenue-generating business operating today - not pre-revenue

. FAA Part 135 certified operator currently servicing multiple regions

. AI-enabled optimization across routing, pricing, dispatch and utilization

. Capital-efficient, asset-backed growth model

. Fleet of Vision Jets recognized for advanced integrated safety systems

Flyte expects disciplined expansion across select regional markets, targeting scalable revenue growth while maintaining capital efficiency.

Strategic Positioning Ahead of Future eVTOL Deployment

. Operates in the same short-haul regional markets targeted by eVTOL developers

. Generates operating data, route density and customer insights today

. Utilizes certified aircraft, trained crews and established regulatory infrastructure

. Provides current revenue exposure while preserving long-term strategic optionality

Significant capital has flowed into advanced air mobility and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) companies, several of which trade at multi-billion-dollar public market valuations. While these companies represent long-term aviation innovation, certification and commercial deployment timelines could take years before commercially available.

Flyte operates today in the same corridors targeted for future electric aircraft integration. By leveraging certified aircraft and established infrastructure, Flyte generates active revenue, customer engagement and route density in markets attracting substantial long-term capital investment.

This positioning enables participation in the evolution of regional air mobility without reliance on future certification milestones, pairing current revenue generation with long-term structural upside.

Strategic Impact for VTAK

. Diversifies capital allocation into high-growth transportation infrastructure

. Adds exposure to AI-enabled aviation operations supported by tangible assets

. Creates potential embedded equity upside as Flyte scales

. Maintains disciplined minority position with strategic flexibility to increase ownership

“This investment provides VTAK shareholders exposure to an infrastructure-backed, revenue-generating aviation business positioned within one of the fastest-evolving segments of mobility,” Jenkins added.“Flyte's certified operations and scalable fleet model allow us to participate in structural industry evolution while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.”

The investment reflects VTAK's broader strategy of selectively deploying capital into operating businesses with scalable infrastructure, defensible technology and clear paths to long-term value creation.

Flyte Perspective

“Flyte is operating today with certified aircraft, established routes and scalable infrastructure,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO and Founder of Flyte.“Our model is rooted in disciplined execution, capital efficiency and measured growth, positioning us for the long-term evolution of regional air mobility.”

“Demand for premium short-haul connectivity is accelerating, and Flyte is purpose-built for this moment - combining real operations, real infrastructure and a scalable fleet strategy focused on execution and long-term value creation,” Sellouk added.

Additional Information

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed February 6, 2026 for additional details regarding the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval.

About Flyte

Flyte is a pioneering private aviation company transforming regional air travel through accessibility, convenience, and technology-driven innovation. Leveraging a seamless booking platform and an on-demand operating model, Flyte delivers a more efficient and scalable alternative to traditional private jet charter.For more information, visit

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

...