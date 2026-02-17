Edison.Watch Launches Deterministic Agentic AI Security Framework At Web Summit Qatar

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Doha, Qatar, 17th February, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Edison today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Security Framework at Web Summit Qatar, introducing a new approach to enterprise AI security designed to address emerging risks posed by autonomous AI systems operating across organisational infrastructure.

As enterprises increasingly deploy agentic AI systems capable of independently executing workflows across email, cloud storage, messaging platforms, and internal databases, traditional data protection and access control models are proving insufficient. Edison's new framework provides enterprises with security controls purpose-built for this next generation of AI automation.

Security Models Must Evolve for Autonomous AI

Unlike traditional AI assistants, agentic AI systems operate continuously and autonomously, accessing and transferring data between systems without constant human supervision. When these systems inherit broad user permissions, they can unintentionally aggregate and distribute sensitive information beyond authorised boundaries.

This creates new risks, including AI-driven data leakage, unauthorised data sharing, and increased exposure to insider threat scenarios.

“Agentic AI is transforming how work gets done, but it also introduces an entirely new class of security challenges,” said the Edison team at Web Summit Qatar.“Enterprise security architectures must evolve to ensure data remains protected even when AI agents operate independently across systems.”

Introducing Agent-Aware RBAC for Agentic AI

At the core of the framework is agent-aware role-based access control (RBAC), a model specifically designed for autonomous AI workflows.

Traditional AI safeguards often rely on prompt filtering or detection of sensitive data elements. In contrast, agent-aware RBAC focuses on tracking and controlling data flows throughout an AI agent's entire workflow session.

Above: How RBAC breaks down just by connecting agents to your documents and email.

Once sensitive data enters an agent workflow, policy enforcement continues across all subsequent actions. Unauthorised exports through email, messaging platforms, or file-sharing tools are automatically blocked, preventing data leaks before they occur.

The framework recommends that organisations adopt one of two approaches:

Limit which external tools AI agents can use to export data

. Deploy a centralised AI security gateway that enforces policy-aware controls without disrupting productivity

Addressing the Enterprise AI Visibility Fragmentation

A major challenge in securing agentic AI is the lack of centralised visibility into agent behaviour. Security teams often see fragmented logs across multiple platforms, making it difficult to monitor activity or investigate incidents.

The Edison framework addresses this through a centralised AI security gateway that routes agent tool interactions through a unified inspection layer. This enables:

Real-time monitoring of agent activity

. Faster detection of security incidents

. Unified audit trails across AI workflows

. Improved governance and compliance oversight

. Integrations with standard SIEM tools

Helping IT Leaders Adopt AI without Security Theatre

While major AI providers remain cautious about enabling fully autonomous tool execution due to security concerns, enterprise demand for secure AI automation continues to grow rapidly.

The Edison framework provides a practical path forward, enabling organisations to deploy agentic AI while maintaining strong governance, compliance, and data protection controls.

Availability

The Agentic AI Security Framework is available today as part of OpenEdison, an open-source freemium local AI gateway platform designed to help enterprises securely deploy agentic AI workflows at scale.

Organisations seeking guidance on agentic AI security, AI governance, and enterprise AI data protection can contact Edison ator schedule a demo at

About Edison

Edison specialises in enterprise security solutions for agentic AI environments. The company develops security frameworks, monitoring platforms, and governance tools designed to protect data as autonomous AI systems access and move information across enterprise infrastructure.