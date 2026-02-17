403
Snapchat and MCN media agency brands New Research Reveals the Power of 1:1 Visual Conversations in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE– 17 February 2026: Snapchat, in partnership with MCN media agency brands, has released new research uncovering how 1:1 visual communication is redefining brand–consumer relationships in Saudi Arabia. The study, The Conversation Advantage, explores how people in KSA communicate today and how brands can successfully participate in these conversations through visual, expressive, and direct formats like chat.
The findings highlight a clear shift in consumer behavior, as communication moves far beyond text toward images, video, and AI-powered expression. In Saudi Arabia, platforms like Snapchat are becoming central to how people connect, express themselves, and engage with brands in more personal and meaningful ways.
Three forces shaping 1:1 brand & consumer dialogue: The research identified three connected shifts shaping how consumers in KSA communicate and what brands need to know to connect in conversational environments:
•Visual and expressive formats are becoming the new language of connection: Conversation in Saudi Arabia has moved beyond words, with images, video, and AI-powered expression now central to how people connect. More than half of social media users in KSA consider sharing an image or video in private chat a form of conversation, reflecting a broader shift toward richer and more expressive communication. Many consumers say these formats help them communicate more clearly and convey emotion, while AI is increasingly used to make everyday messages feel more natural and creative. Notably, visual formats are most often reserved for close relationships, reinforcing how intimacy and trust shape modern communication.
•Direct brand connections are building trust and deeper engagement: Despite the personal nature of 1:1 channels, consumers in KSA are highly open to hearing directly from brands. In fact, 85% say they are open to receiving brand messages in chat, and 66% report feeling more positive about a brand after receiving a direct message. When brands take the first step, the impact goes beyond awareness; nearly one in three consumers say it makes them feel like the brand genuinely cares. When messaging is relevant and intentional, direct communication strengthens trust and emotional connection rather than feeling intrusive.
•Sponsored Snaps are helping brands show up natively in chat: The research also highlights the role of conversational ad formats in enabling brands to participate in these environments in a way that feels natural and culturally relevant. By appearing as one-to-one conversations within chat, Sponsored Snaps allow brands to move beyond traditional advertising and become part of meaningful interactions with Gen Z and Millennial audiences in KSA.
Snapchat plays a unique role in this evolving landscape, enabling brands to connect with consumers where conversations already happen inside chat. Through formats like Sponsored Snaps, brands can participate in culturally relevant, expressive communication that feels natural to how people in Saudi Arabia connect every day.
Bushair Muhammadunni, Regional Director Digital Investments at MCN stated “The study reveals a fundamental shift in how Saudi consumers engage with brand communications - conversational formats have become the catalyst for effective digital strategy in the region. In Saudi Arabia, these formats are not only driving higher engagement, they are creating meaningful shifts in brand perception and performance. Brands that embrace these formats with cultural intelligence and strategic intent are better positioned to build trust and relevance. This isn’t just about adopting new ad formats; it’s about rethinking how brands show up in the day-to-day digital lives of consumers.”
Rasha ElGhoussaini, Head of Agency at Snap Inc. MENA, stated “Consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly communicating through visual and expressive formats, especially in private, one-to-one environments. This research shows that when brands show up in these spaces in a native and intentional way, they can build stronger connections and deliver real impact.”
For advertisers, the takeaway is clear: winning in KSA requires embracing conversational environments, prioritizing visual and expressive communication, and engaging consumers directly with authenticity and purpose. Formats like Sponsored Snaps offer brands a powerful way to show up where connections are formed and where impact is driven.
The findings are based on a Saudi Arabia study commissioned by Snap Inc. and Media Trials and conducted through the Media Trials program in 2025, surveying social media users in KSA aged 13–44.
