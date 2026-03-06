Bitcoin Recovery: Defi Tensions Rise As Aave Rift Deepens

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin and the broader crypto complex staged a cautious recovery this week as investors recalibrated risk in the wake of a US-Israel conflict with Iran. The flagship asset briefly dipped to $63,245 on Sunday, before a late-week rally pushed prices toward the $73,000 region on Thursday, aided by renewed demand from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds that logged about $1.1 billion in net weekly inflows. In the wider DeFi space, governance tensions at Aave resurfaced as the Aave Chan Initiative said it would not seek renewal of its engagement with the Aave DAO and plans to wind down operations over roughly four months, signaling a broader recalibration of governance dynamics within the ecosystem. The week's moves underscore a blend of price catalysts, security incidents, and governance shifts that continue to shape Bitcoin and decentralized finance in 2026.



Bitcoin traded below $64,000 early in the week and rebounded to around $73,000 as ETF demand returned, with spot-BTC ETFs logging about $1.1 billion in net inflows.

The Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) announced it would not renew its engagement with the Aave DAO and will wind down over the next four months, transferring infrastructure and responsibilities to the DAO or successor providers.

A Strive forecast argues that AI-driven deflation could push Bitcoin toward an $11 million price by early 2036, a scenario that hinges on aggressive assumptions about monetary policy and global wealth growth.

Stablecoins saw a rebound in inflows, with weekly net inflows reaching $1.7 billion as on-chain activity picked up amid renewed retail participation.

Solv Protocol disclosed a $2.7 million vault exploit, offering attackers a 10% bounty to return funds, as 38.05 Solv Protocol BTC (SolvBTC) were involved in the incident and security firms probe the vulnerability.

Bybit reported that its AI-assisted risk-monitoring system intercepts blocked or disrupted more than $300 million of risky withdrawals in Q4 2025, with thousands of users protected by real-time risk alerts. In DeFi, the market remained broadly green for the largest currencies, with River (RIVER) surging and the Humanity Protocol (H) token also among notable weekly gainers.

Key takeaways

Price impact: Positive. Bitcoin rebounded toward the $73k mark aided by renewed ETF inflows and improving risk appetite.

Market context: The week's activity sits at the intersection of macro-driven liquidity shifts, evolving DeFi governance, and ongoing security reviews in a landscape where institutions are reassessing exposure to Bitcoin and related networks. ETF flows remain a meaningful barometer of institutional interest, while on-chain activity and governance dynamics continue to influence price trajectories and user engagement.

Why it matters

The week's developments illuminate how price catalysts, governance mechanics, and security events interact in a maturing crypto market. The resurgence in Bitcoin prices, supported by spot-BTC ETF inflows, signals that institutional channels remain a primary conduit for capital, even as volatility persists amid geopolitical and regulatory headlines. The Aave governance shift, driven by the ACI's departure, highlights how governance standards and voting dynamics can affect the trajectory of major DeFi protocols. For builders and users, governance transitions can reframe risk, funding, and the allocation of developer resources across ecosystems.

On the technology and policy front, the AI-deflation thesis around Bitcoin underscores how long-term macro dynamics-productivity gains, monetary expansivity, and the role of Bitcoin as a potential reserve asset-continue to fuel debate among analysts. While views vary, the conversation about Bitcoin's strategic role in the global financial system is sharpening, particularly as asset flows and macro expectations evolve.

Security remains a critical concern. The Solv Protocol incident underscores the fragility of cross-chain and vault-based models, even as networks attempt to harden defenses with audits and third-party oversight. The Bybit risk framework demonstrates the industry's ongoing move to deploy AI-assisted tools that can curb fraud and protect users, a trend that could become a baseline requirement for exchanges seeking to manage burgeoning threat surfaces.

Meanwhile, the DeFi landscape continues to show resilience in the face of headwinds. The top-100 assets' overall green turnover, along with notable gains for River and Humanity Protocol, suggests that liquidity and activity remain robust enough to absorb security events and governance shifts without derailing longer-term momentum.



The Aave governance timeline: monitor developments over the next four months as ACI winds down and responsibilities transition to the DAO or other providers.

Bitcoin price action in relation to ETF inflows: watch next week's inflows data and price response near key resistance levels around $73k.

The Strive AI-deflation scenario: assess updates to Joe Burnett's analysis and any rebuttals or alternate forecasts from the research community as 2036 approaches.

Solv Protocol security post-mortem: await findings from Hypernative, SlowMist, CertiK, and any disclosed patch deployments or contract fixes. Bybit risk-monitoring rollout: track adoption by other exchanges and any regulatory responses to AI-driven security tooling.



Aave Chan Initiative's departure announcement and related governance thread documenting the wind-down plan.

Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows data and coverage detailing $1.1 billion in weekly net inflows.

Strive's Joe Burnett AI-deflation forecast and the accompanying Mustard Seed Substack piece outlining the 11 million per BTC scenario.

Messari's report on stablecoin inflows, including the $1.7 billion weekly inflow figure and on-chain activity indicators.

Solv Protocol's exploit disclosure, the SolvBTC minting incident, and security firm investigations. Bybit's security post detailing the AI-assisted risk framework and the quarter's intercepted threats.

Market reaction and governance shifts reshape DeFi and BTC outlook

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved in a volatile arc as markets absorbed a mix of geopolitical risk, regulatory signals, and liquidity dynamics. Early-week weakness gave way to an earnest recovery, aided by renewed appetite for spot-BTC ETFs that registered about $1.1 billion in net weekly inflows. The resilience of BTC prices in the face of macro pressures underscores how institutional inflows continue to shape the market's tempo, even as retail activity and on-chain usage remain a trusted barometer of ongoing interest in the asset class.

In governance news, the Aave Chan Initiative announced it would not renew its engagement with the Aave DAO and would wind down its operations over roughly four months. Marc Zeller, the ACI founder, indicated that the organization would continue governance activity and complete outstanding commitments before transferring its infrastructure and responsibilities to the DAO or successor providers. This development marks a notable shift in Aave's governance landscape as the protocol's funding and operational model evolves, potentially affecting proposals, resource allocation, and community-driven decisions in the near term.

Separately, a bold AI-influenced forecast from Strive's Joe Burnett posits that productivity-driven deflation could accelerate BTC's ascent to a multi-million-dollar price by 2036, with a base case of $11 million per BTC. Burnett's scenario hinges on aggressive assumptions, including Bitcoin reaching roughly 12% of global financial asset value and wealth compounding at 7% annually. Critics and supporters alike caution that such a trajectory would require unprecedented capital formation and continued regulatory permissiveness, but the debate highlights investors' ongoing interest in Bitcoin's potential to serve as a store of value amid macro policy shifts.

Stablecoins also captured attention as inflows rebounded to about $1.7 billion, signaling renewed issuance demand and stronger on-chain activity despite a broader regulatory headwind around yield strategies. The uptick, which lifted the 30-day average into positive territory, suggests a healthy cycle of liquidity entering the market and a willingness among participants to allocate funds to on-chain uses, even as policy debates around stablecoin yields unfold in Washington.

Security and resilience were front and center as well. Solv Protocol disclosed a $2.7 million vault exploit, offering a 10% bounty to the attacker to return the stolen funds. The incident involved Solv Protocol BTC (SolvBTC) and affected fewer than 10 users, but it illuminated the vulnerabilities associated with minting and collateralized tokens in vault-based systems. The project is coordinating with security firms and has implemented measures to prevent recurrence as investigators scrutinize the chain of events and the root cause, including a vulnerability reportedly tied to a minting issue in one of Solv's contracts. The episode serves as a reminder that even established cross-chain platforms must maintain rigorous security protocols to protect a sizeable on-chain Bitcoin reserve reported to sit at around 24,226 BTC (>$1.7 billion).

On the exchange front, Bybit reported a notable milestone in its risk-control efforts. The firm's AI-assisted monitoring system purportedly flagged and disrupted more than $300 million in suspected scam-related withdrawals during Q4 2025, with thousands of users receiving real-time risk alerts that helped prevent losses. Bybit's leadership stressed that most of the“blocked” withdrawals represented user-cancelled actions after warnings, meaning assets stayed in users' accounts. The exchange also highlighted the protection of about 8,000 users through high-risk address monitoring and defense against credential-stuffing attempts-an indication that AI-driven security tools are becoming a standard feature in the fight against crypto fraud.

Market observers note that the DeFi sector ended the week broadly in the green among the 100 largest assets, with notable winners such as River (RIVER), which surged about 94%, and Humanity Protocol's token (H), up around 39% over the period. The broader context remains one of cautious optimism: while governance shifts and security incidents pose challenges, liquidity and participant activity persist, supported by a mix of retail interest, institutional traffic, and risk-control technologies that collectively define the sector's current trajectory.

