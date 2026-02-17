403
Georgia Strengthens Investment Links with Gulf Markets at 2026 International Real Estate Forum
(MENAFN- Alto ) ●Government leaders, private sector stakeholders and an international delegation of investors and industry representatives gathered at the Georgia International Real Estate Forum 2026.
●Leading Georgian developers Archi, NEXT Property and Biograpi Living, presented major projects and engaged international stakeholders on Georgia’s evolving real estate and tourism potential.
●Engagement from Gulf and wider Middle East markets underscored strengthening economic ties between Georgia and the GCC.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 17th February 2026: Georgia strengthened its foreign investment position this month as government leaders, developer companies and international investors convened in Tbilisi for the Georgia International Real Estate Forum 2026, held from February 6–8, to advance foreign participation in the country’s real estate and tourism sectors.
Organised by the Business Association of Georgia in partnership with leading developers Archi, NEXT Property and Biograpi Living, and supported by the Government of Georgia, the Forum served as a coordinated platform aligning public economic priorities with private sector development strategy.
The Forum was held at a time of growing engagement from the Gulf and wider Middle East markets, as international investors assessed Georgia’s expanding real estate and tourism pipeline. Within a governance framework shaped by regulatory reforms and investor protections, Georgia is positioning itself as a growth-driven and investor-friendly destination for foreign capital.
According to official Georgian Government records, the country has recorded average annual economic growth of 9.2 percent over the past four years and 23.9 percent average annual tourism growth over the last six years. Preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that foreign direct investment reached USD 533.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, nearly doubling year-on-year, underscoring continued investor confidence in the country’s economic and regulatory environment.
Free trade agreements with the European Union, China, CIS countries and the United Arab Emirates provide access to a combined market of 2.3 billion people, also reinforcing Georgia’s position as a strategic gateway economy connecting Europe and Asia.
Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia said: "As a premier international platform for real estate, this forum is another testament to Georgia’s strengthening position on the regional investment map. Our success is driven by a robust national environment characterized by a favorable investment climate, liberal economic policies, and a low-tax regime - all of which foster vibrant economic activity".
The three-day Forum convened international investors, real estate professionals, public institutions and industry experts, convening to discuss residential, commercial, hospitality and infrastructure projects open to foreign participation. Structured discussions focused on regulatory clarity, project readiness and partnership development, while participation from Gulf and wider Middle East markets reflected strengthening cross-regional investment ties between Georgia and the GCC.
Among the participating developer companies, Archi, #1 Real Estate Developer in Georgia with an 18 percent market share, presented flagship projects including Grand Avenue, described as the largest urban development in Tbilisi, and exclusive rights for development of the area surrounding Sioni Lake with the Le Méridien Sioni Lake Resort & Spa, located near Tbilisi National Park at 1,100 metres above sea level.
Marking its 20th anniversary, Archi has delivered more than 1.5 million square metres and partnered with over 52,000 residents. The company has successfully delivered 55 projects with an additional 31 developments; Setting a benchmark for excellence, Archi integrates quality and innovation into every project it delivers. To date, more than 12,000 investors from 34 countries have invested in its projects. Archi confirmed continued focus on GCC markets through tailored investor support and asset management services.
Ilia Tsulaia, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Archi, said: “The Forum highlighted the continued evolution of Georgia’s real estate market within a framework of governance, transparency and long-term planning. It was an opportunity to demonstrate the scale, standards and performance track record that underpin our sector, while strengthening dialogue with international investors, including growing interest from the GCC, who are seeking stability and sustainable growth in well-regulated markets.”
NEXT Property showcased developments including Tbilisi Oriental and Tbilisi Downtown, while highlighting expansion to 15 projects across Tbilisi, Batumi, Kenya, Spain and Dubai. The company confirmed active engagement across GCC markets, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supported by Arabic-speaking sales teams and end-to-end investor services. With investors from 65 countries and more than 1 million m² of residential and commercial space delivered, NEXT’s cross-regional footprint reflects its role in linking Georgia with Gulf markets. The company also collaborates with international hospitality brands including Radisson and Wyndham, reinforcing globally recognised standards in design and asset management.
Biograpi Living presented its contemporary residential communities in Tbilisi, emphasising design-led development and long-term value for local and international buyers.
Vasil Pkhakadze, CEO of Biograpi Living, said: “International investors evaluate real estate not only by location, but by construction quality and the standards behind it. At Biograpi Living, we build to global benchmarks from day one. We work with internationally recognized engineering and technology partners — including Schindler elevator systems, Schüco architectural solutions, and high-performance façade materials from NBK — to ensure safety, durability and long-term operational efficiency. As interest from the Gulf and wider international markets continues to grow, our responsibility is to match that attention with developments that meet international expectations and maintain value over time.”
The Forum concluded with ongoing dialogue between developers, investors and public institutions, signalling sustained momentum in expanding foreign participation across Georgia’s real estate sector.
