403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Backs Hungarian PM Orban, Calls His Leadership Key to US Interests
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections, describing his leadership as essential to America’s national interests, according to reports.
Rubio highlighted Orban’s close personal relationship with US President Donald Trump, which he said has ushered in a “golden era” in bilateral relations.
“I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success,” Rubio said during a joint press conference in Budapest on Monday. “We want this country to do well. It’s in our national interest, especially as long as you’re the prime minister and the leader of this country.”
He added that Washington would consider ways to support Hungary if Orban faces financial or political challenges that “threaten the stability of your country.”
Orban, Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister and longest-serving opposition leader, said he is undeterred by any election outcome. The April 12 vote is expected to be a significant challenge to his conservative rule, with the main opposition coming from Peter Magyar’s pro-EU Tisza Party. Orban accused the party of acting under Brussels’ influence, using “censorship, intervention, and manipulation” to weaken his government.
Earlier this month, Trump praised Orban on Truth Social as a “truly strong and powerful leader” with a record of “phenomenal results,” applauding his policies on immigration, economic growth, and bilateral cooperation. He added that he was “proud” to endorse Orban in 2022 and is “honored” to do so again, calling him a close ally and “true friend.”
Rubio highlighted Orban’s close personal relationship with US President Donald Trump, which he said has ushered in a “golden era” in bilateral relations.
“I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success,” Rubio said during a joint press conference in Budapest on Monday. “We want this country to do well. It’s in our national interest, especially as long as you’re the prime minister and the leader of this country.”
He added that Washington would consider ways to support Hungary if Orban faces financial or political challenges that “threaten the stability of your country.”
Orban, Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister and longest-serving opposition leader, said he is undeterred by any election outcome. The April 12 vote is expected to be a significant challenge to his conservative rule, with the main opposition coming from Peter Magyar’s pro-EU Tisza Party. Orban accused the party of acting under Brussels’ influence, using “censorship, intervention, and manipulation” to weaken his government.
Earlier this month, Trump praised Orban on Truth Social as a “truly strong and powerful leader” with a record of “phenomenal results,” applauding his policies on immigration, economic growth, and bilateral cooperation. He added that he was “proud” to endorse Orban in 2022 and is “honored” to do so again, calling him a close ally and “true friend.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment