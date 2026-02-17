403
Shooting at U.S. Rhode Island Ice Rink Leaves Three Dead
(MENAFN) Three people are dead — including the gunman — after a shooting erupted Monday at an indoor ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, with three additional victims remaining in critical condition, authorities confirmed.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves delivered the grim toll to reporters at the scene, stating: "We have confirmed that the suspect is now deceased. Also, there are two victims that have also been confirmed deceased and then we have three victims that are still at the hospital in critical condition."
The shooter was identified as Robert Dorgan, born in 1969. Goncalves noted he also went by the name Roberta and the surname Esposito.
The violence broke out during a high school boys' hockey game at Lynch Arena — a setting that stunned onlookers. Goncalves had earlier described it as a "targeted event, that it may be a family dispute," suggesting the attack was not random.
A civilian intervened during the chaos, potentially preventing further casualties. "We can also tell you that a good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in this scene, and that's probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event earlier today," Goncalves added.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said he is closely monitoring developments. In a video statement, McKee said: "As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket."
Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive. Investigations are ongoing.
