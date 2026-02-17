403
Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Three Others Critical in U.S. Rhode Island
(MENAFN) Three people are dead and three others remain in critical condition following a shooting that erupted inside a packed arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon, police confirmed.
The gunman, who killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, is among the three fatalities. One of the other victims killed was a young girl.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters at a news conference that officers rushed to the Dennis M. Lynch Arena after gunfire was reported at the facility, where a hockey event bringing together students from several schools was in progress. The arena was filled with students and parents at the time of the attack.
Preliminary findings suggest the shooter may have deliberately targeted members of his own family, though investigators have not confirmed a definitive motive. The three surviving victims, each suffering gunshot wounds, are hospitalized in critical condition.
School officials confirmed that all students present at the event have been accounted for, with authorities coordinating efforts to safely reunite them with their families.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee addressed the tragedy in a post on X, confirming that Rhode Island State Police are operating alongside local law enforcement. "I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," he wrote.
The bloodshed marks the latest episode of gun violence to shake the state, following a deadly December shooting at Brown University that left multiple people dead and wounded — renewing urgent calls over public safety across the United States.
