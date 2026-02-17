Earthna Launches Book Urging Ethical, Faith-Based Approach To Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, yesterday officially launched Semiotics of Nature: Recharging Nature with Meaning for Environmental Ethics and Action, a book that calls for rethinking humanity's relationship with the natural world through an Islamic ethical and spiritual lens.

Held at Think Bay in Education City, the event brought together practitioners and institutional leaders to explore how values and meaning-making can inform environmental responsibility and inspire practical action.

Authored by Dr. Recep Şentürk, Dean of the College of Islamic Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the book challenges modern reductionist views that treat nature as a collection of exploitable resources.

Executive Director of Earthna, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata speaking to media said the publication seeks to rebalance sustainability discourse.“What we are trying to do is to reintroduce an approach to sustainability that is based on ethics, values and religion,” he said.“Most modern attempts to support sustainability are based on cost-benefit analysis and pure economics, but we believe it is important to restore respect for nature, which is based on values, ethics and religion.”

The book was published in English and later in Arabic following peer review by a committee of Islamic Scholars.

The book introduces a multiplex worldview integrating science, faith and meaning. While science examines the material properties of nature, semiotics uncovers its symbolic and spiritual dimensions. Drawing on Islamic concepts such as amānah (trust), ihsān (excellence) and taklīf (moral responsibility), it argues that humans are stewards (khalīfah), entrusted with protecting nature's intrinsic value beyond economic use.

Speaking about his inspiration, Dr. Recep Şentürk said contemporary environmentalism has struggled because it is rooted in secular, materialist approaches.“There are many people who talk about sustainability and environmental ethics, but they are not very effective,” he said.“We need to mobilise religion and traditional values to motivate people to respect nature and minimize their consumption.”

He linked the modern environmental crisis to the rise of materialist and capitalist ideologies.“The world existed for millions of years without environmental problems. Why did we face them in the 20th century? Because of an ideology that sees nature only as raw material to be exploited without limits,” he said.

Dr. Şentürk emphasised that his approach does not reject science or technology.“I'm not rejecting the scientific or technological approach, but they should be guided by ethical values. Ethical values should be at the top, not economic interest and maximization of profit,” he said, calling for a reversal of priorities to place economics and politics under moral guidance.

The launch also featured a panel discussion with Dr. Recep Şentürk; Associate Professor of Methodology and Ethics at the Research Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics (CILE), Dr. Mutaz Al-Khatib at HBKU; and Director of Global Data Studies, Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and Senior Consultant to QF, Dr. Osman Umarji examining how Islamic values are being translated into initiatives promoting nature protection and responsible consumption.

The discussion focused on how Islamic values are already being translated into initiatives that promote nature protection, responsible consumption, and sustainable development.

The event concluded with a book-signing session.