Turkmenistan Set To Intensify Work On TAPI And Oil-Gas Sector In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed intensified work in 2026 to develop Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector and advance the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Addressing Deputy Prime Minister Guvanch Agajanov, the head of state emphasized efficient development of oil fields, adoption of modern technologies to increase production capacities, and phased development of the Galkynysh gas field, the main gas source for TAPI.

The President also highlighted accelerating construction of the TAPI pipeline, particularly its key section from Serhetabat to Herat, as well as expanding capacities at the Turkmenbashy and Seydi oil refining complexes.

Priority was also given to enhancing geological exploration, advancing oil and gas research, expanding cooperation with leading foreign research centers, and systematically improving the qualifications of specialists in the sector.