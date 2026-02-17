Turkmenistan Set To Intensify Work On TAPI And Oil-Gas Sector In 2026
Addressing Deputy Prime Minister Guvanch Agajanov, the head of state emphasized efficient development of oil fields, adoption of modern technologies to increase production capacities, and phased development of the Galkynysh gas field, the main gas source for TAPI.
The President also highlighted accelerating construction of the TAPI pipeline, particularly its key section from Serhetabat to Herat, as well as expanding capacities at the Turkmenbashy and Seydi oil refining complexes.
Priority was also given to enhancing geological exploration, advancing oil and gas research, expanding cooperation with leading foreign research centers, and systematically improving the qualifications of specialists in the sector.
