MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Pia Lieb offers a clinical perspective as the Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC evaluates nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste claims amid growing public debate.

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public discussion around fluoride toothpaste has intensified, with nano-hydroxyapatite emerging as a fluoride-free alternative. Dr. Pia Lieb, a cosmetic dentist and clinical assistant professor emerita at NYU College of Dentistry, offers an expert perspective on the ingredient's benefits, risks, and suitability for patients. Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC evaluates nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste claims against current dental research, providing clarity for patients considering alternatives to fluoride.







Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC – Dr. Pia Lieb

This growing curiosity has been amplified by recent national reporting that has brought the topic into a broader public view. A recent CNET article exploring whether nano-hydroxyapatite can replace fluoride toothpaste has renewed focus on how emerging dental technologies are being interpreted by consumers. As a leading Cosmetic Dentist NYC

Drawing on her preventive dentistry expertise, Dr. Lieb

“Patients are asking more informed questions than ever before,” said

In the CNET discussion, dentists consistently caution against abandoning fluoride without professional guidance, noting its long-standing role in cavity prevention and its extensive history of clinical use across diverse patient populations. Fluoride remains a cornerstone of preventive dentistry, strengthening enamel and reducing the risk of tooth decay, particularly for those most prone to cavities. Dr. Pia Lieb echoes this perspective, emphasizing that fluoride is a well-studied and reliable option for many patients, while nano-hydroxyapatite (n-HAp) can be a suitable alternative in specific cases, such as patients with fluoride sensitivity, heightened tooth sensitivity, early enamel wear, or those seeking additional enamel remineralization under professional supervision. This distinction highlights the shift in modern preventive dentistry toward personalized care and evidence-based treatment decisions.

This distinction highlights a broader shift taking place in preventive dentistry. The rising popularity of nano-hydroxyapatite reflects growing interest in personalized dental care rather than universal solutions. Given patient risk factors, enamel health, sensitivity levels, and treatment goals, modern dentistry increasingly prioritizes tailored approaches that align preventive strategies with individual clinical findings and long-term oral health needs.

Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC remains at the forefront of preventive dentistry by closely monitoring advances in remineralization science and the clinical evidence behind emerging oral care technologies. Dr. Lieb underscores that professional assessment, rather than online trends, should guide decisions about fluoride, nano-hydroxyapatite, or any alternative toothpaste approach. This ensures patients receive recommendations grounded in research, safety, and individualized dental needs.

To learn more about cosmetic and restorative dental care options, visit .

About Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC – Dr. Pia Lieb

Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC is a New York City-based dental practice led by Dr. Pia Lieb, a cosmetic dentist specializing in minimally invasive and restorative dentistry. The practice is known for precision-driven treatment planning, hand-layered porcelain veneers, and customized smile makeover solutions tailored to each patient's dental health and aesthetic goals. Care focuses on natural-looking results, long-term oral health, and functional balance alongside cosmetic enhancement.

###

Media Contact

Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC – Dr. Pia Lieb

Address: 381 Park Ave S #908, New York, NY 10016

Phone: +1 212-829-1515

Website:

Attachment

Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC Examines Fluoride Toothpaste Alternatives as Dr. Pia Lieb Addresses Nano-Hydroxyapatite Questions