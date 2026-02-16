IRS Tax Refund: When Will The Money Be Credited Into Your Account? All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) If an American taxpayer has already submitted the federal income tax return (ITR) and is anticipating a payment, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) indicates that funds should arrive in the bank account shortly - though the precise schedule relies on the date the return was officially accepted, as reported by WAFB.

Notably, the Internal Revenue Service is strictly utilizing direct deposit for all disbursements this year. The agency has discontinued the issuance of paper checks for tax refunds.

Refunds sent via direct deposit may appear in the taxpayer's bank account as quickly as 10 business days after the IRS accepts the electronically filed income tax return.

IRS Acceptance Date – Expected Refund Date

Jan. 26, 2026* Feb. 6, 2026

Feb. 2 Feb. 13*

Feb. 9 Feb. 20**

Feb. 16 Feb. 27**

Feb. 23 Mar. 6

Mar. 2 Mar. 13

Mar. 9 Mar. 20

Mar. 16 Mar. 27

Mar. 23*** Apr. 3***

Mar. 30*** Apr. 10***

Apr. 6*** Apr. 17***

Apr. 13*** Apr. 24***

If a taxpayer's return has been processed but the funds have not arrived by the anticipated date, the taxpayer can track the progress using the "Where's My Refund?" tool on the official IRS website. To access the information, a taxpayer will require:



The Social Security number

The specific filing status

The precise US dollar amount of the expected refund

STRATEGIES FOR FAST PROCESSING

To ensure taxpayers' funds are handled as efficiently as possible, consider these pointers:

Submit Electronically: E-filed returns bypass the manual delays associated with paper submissions.

Verify Direct Deposit Details: Since all payments are now electronic, ensuring the banking routing and account numbers are perfect is vital.

Submit Early: Filing at the start of the season typically results in a faster turnaround. Review Data: Simple mistakes or typos on a return can trigger manual reviews and significant delays.

For inquiries regarding a unique filing situation or a missing payment, it is best to reach out to the IRS directly or speak with a certified tax consultant.

* Early Filing: 26 January is the announced date the IRS began accepting electronically filed tax returns for the fiscal year 2025.

** Refund Delays: If a taxpayer's return includes an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC), then the refund may be delayed until March as the IRS verifies these credits.

** Later Filing: The later acceptance dates extend into April for tax returns filed closer to the tax deadline.