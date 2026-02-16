Onlinecheckwriter Enables Businesses To Fund ACH Payments Using Credit Cards

MENAFN - GetNews) The feature addresses payment timing gaps without changing how vendors receive ACH funds







TYLER, TX, USA - Feb 16, 2026 - OnlineCheckWriter Powered by Zil Money, a business payments platform, highlights its capability to use credit card to make ACH payments during periods of constrained bank balances. The feature allows businesses to continue paying vendors, contractors, and employees through standard ACH rails, without requiring recipients to change payment methods.

ACH remains one of the most widely used payment methods for business-to-business transactions in the United States. However, many businesses face timing gaps between receivables and payables, which can affect outgoing ACH payments. By enabling ACH payments to be funded through credit cards, OnlineCheckWriter provides an additional option for maintaining payment continuity during short-term cash flow fluctuations.

“Businesses depend on ACH for essential payments, but cash timing does not always align with payment schedules,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Corporation.“This capability offers another way to keep ACH payments moving, without changing how vendors receive funds.”

Under this setup, businesses initiate ACH transactions in the usual manner, while the platform uses a credit card as the funding source. Vendors and recipients continue to receive payments via ACH, with no requirement to accept credit cards or alter existing payment preferences.

The capability is intended to support recurring and operational payments, including vendor invoices, contractor payouts, and payroll-related disbursements. It is designed to help businesses avoid delays that may affect operations, vendor trust, and compliance, while giving finance teams more flexibility during periods of uneven cash flow.

About OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money

OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money is a leading cloud-based fintech platform that simplifies business payments. Trusted by over one million companies, it offers B2B payment solutions including check printing, ACH and wire transfers, virtual cards, international payments and more. The platform streamlines complex financial workflows with robust security and compliance, enabling businesses to pay vendors, contractors, and employees quickly and efficiently through a single interface.