UAE Parents List Out Hopes, Fears Over Proposed Social Media Rules For Children

New regulations aim to create a safer digital environment for children by introducing age-appropriate restrictions and content filteringAdd as a preferredsource on Google

When the UAE announced plans to gradually regulate social media access for children, it stirred mixed emotions among parents. Many were relieved, hoping for safer screens, while others worried about another layer of digital complexity in their children's education.

The new regulations aim to create a safer digital environment for children by introducing age-appropriate restrictions and content filtering on social media platforms.

Many parents welcomed it as a necessary shield against online risks and supported the government's intervention. Abdullah from Sharjah, a father of one, sees the new rules as a positive development. "A successful decision that is in the best interest of our children,” he said.

“Regulating the use of social media platforms and linking access to age is an important step to protect children, enhance digital safety, and reduce addiction and harmful content. As a father, I feel more reassured with clear controls and shared responsibility between the family, school, and platforms.”

Rawda Musabbeh from Abu Dhabi, a mom of four, believes the regulations will empower both parents and educators.“The decision will have an effective impact in supporting parents and schools to set controls and limits for the use of artificial intelligence and social media platforms,” she noted.

However, she also pointed to the pressures of technology in education:“The large number of applications used in schools puts extra pressure on students and families, creating new challenges. Unifying the curriculum will simplify things for students and parents, as study plans will be clearer.”

Call for a return to basics

For some parents, the new regulations reflect a broader desire to return to traditional forms of learning and recreation.

Khawla Ahli said,“I encourage a return to books and a reduction in the use of smart platforms. Children have become addicted to screens and the situation is out of control. A child must play, explore, create, and imagine instead of sitting on these screens for hours. This is a sad thing.”

Abdullah Saif Al Owais Al Muhairi from Ras Al Khaimah shares this view, emphasising the importance of a well-rounded education that is not overly reliant on technology.

“The law is good,” he stated.“I hope anyone who makes a decision studies it from all aspects, its positives and negatives, before starting implementation. Let's leave the screens and calculators. I demand a return to using books. As for smart platforms and devices, we should leave them until the beginning of high school.”

While the new regulations have been widely welcomed, questions remain about their implementation. Parents want to understand how age restrictions will be enforced and what role schools will play in this new digital landscape.



