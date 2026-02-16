Young Boy Captures Netizens' Hearts By Gifting Sheikh Hamdan Rose In Viral Video

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 2:13 PM



By: Laraib Anwer



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) During the Arab Hope Makers Awards, the Crown Prince was walking accompanied by his siblings, when Mayed Omar stuck out of the crowd to give the royal a roseAdd as a preferredsource on Google

At the Arab Hope Makers Award on Sunday, February 15, it was not only the humanitarians who were recognised for their stellar work, but a little boy, who decided to muster up his courage and walk up to none other than Dubai's Crown Prince himself.

During the event, held at Dubai's Coca Cola Arena, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was walking with an entourage, accompanied by his siblings Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, when Mayed Omar stuck out of the crowd to give the royal a rose.

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

With a smile on his face, Mayed first asked the leader for permission to give him a gift.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

As the leader took the present, the young boy went on to say "Your Highness, I love you so much." Sheikh Hamdan then asked him his name, to which he replied "Mayed Omar".

The Crown Prince then gently asked the young boy if he could give the gift to someone else. After explaining to Mayed with patience the reason behind his action, the leader called upon Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, to offer him the present.

Al Eter, who was recently appointed as a minister after the UAE President issued a Federal Decree on January 30, 2026, was in charge of organising the entire Arab Hope Makers event.

On gifting the rose, the minister was seen asking the Crown Prince in awe if the rose was really for him. "A rose? But a rose should be red in colour," he said jokingly, to which Mayed laughed.

Saeed Mohammed Al Eter then praised the leader profusely, while showering him with appreciation and prayers.

The comment section was filled with praise for the leader's act as well as the young boy's brave and bubbly personality, with netizens acknowledging the patient way of explaining to the child and the young boy's understanding nature.

Who is Saeed Mohammed Al Eter?

Saeed Mohammed Al Eter oversees, manages and follows up on the UAE Government's communication strategy and system. He manages media campaigns for strategic national projects undertaken by ministries and federal entities and provides media support to the UAE Cabinet.

Al Eter is also serving as the Director-General of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, where he contributed to launching numerous humanitarian projects and key initiatives of Arab and international impact.

A graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Programme, the minister holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Engineering from Khalifa University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the American University of Sharjah.

Winners of 2026

Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi

This year, the prestigious title of 'Arab Hope Maker' was bestowed upon Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi from Morocco, who won the cash prize of Dh1 million.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed that the two other finalists, Hend Alhajri from Kuwait, and Abderrahmane Rais from Morocco, also be honoured and awarded cash prizes of Dh1 million each, taking the total value of prizes awarded during the sixth edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative to Dh3 million.

Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi received the highest number of votes during the closing ceremony of the initiative, in recognition of her initiative 'Operation Smile.'

Fouzia's story goes back to 1999, when she established Operation Smile, a foundation dedicated to providing comprehensive, free-of-charge care for children born with cleft lips and palates, with a commitment to care extending from birth through adulthood.

The foundation currently operates three specialised medical centres in Casablanca, El Jadida, and Oujda, with a fourth facility nearing completion in Marrakech. The foundation has conducted 164 mobile medical missions across 30 cities. These intensive five-day missions would screen 100 to 150 cases and perform an average of 90 surgeries.

Since its inception and fueled by the dedication of over 650 volunteers from across Morocco, Operation Smile has successfully performed more than 19,000 surgeries and has offered dental care services to over 120,000 individuals.

Hend Alhajri

The inspiring journey of Kuwaiti Hope Maker Hend Alhajri began while she was volunteering as a teacher in Tanzania. Many of her students were orphans, and Hend frequently visited their homes in Zanzibar to offer support. During the rainy season, she witnessed many of these homes collapse, forcing siblings to often be separated and sent to live with different families who, struggling below the poverty line, could hardly provide even the most basic necessities.

Determined to keep such families from fragmenting, Hend took immediate action. She purchased a plot of land and built a large residence that she named 'Fatima House'.

Six years later, Fatima House has become a haven for 47 children (20 girls and 27 boys). It provides them with more than just shelter; it offers safety, dignity, and the confidence to pursue a brighter future. Today, Hend lives in Zanzibar alongside the children, knowing each of their stories by heart and personally overseeing every detail of their daily lives.

Abderrahmane Rais

The name of Moroccan Hope Maker Abderrahmane Rais has become synonymous with Suroor, a humanitarian initiative dedicated to supporting widows and women in need across Morocco.

Abderrahmane, who is a content creator, travels to remote rural villages often overlooked by traditional aid pathways. He visits local grocery stores to settle the outstanding debts of widows struggling to provide for their families. Acting as a trusted bridge for philanthropy, he collects anonymous donations and ensures they reach the most vulnerable individuals in Morocco's furthest reaches.

Abderrahmane documents these journeys on YouTube to cultivate a culture of solidarity, while strictly protecting the recipients' dignity by never showing their faces. His debt-relief initiative has already helped over 7,000 people.

Beyond financial aid, he spearheads projects to dig wells, build homes, and sponsor Umrah trips. To date, his collective huma

Arab Hope Makers Awards

Launched in 2017, the Arab Hope Makers initiative began by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of Dh1 million.

The announcement was met with a staggering response, with over 65,000 submissions by individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organisations from around the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative's original target of 20,000 submissions.

The initiative aims to highlight these unsung heroes - the men and women dedicating their time, effort, and resources to serving others, aiding those in need, and improving lives. It seeks to amplify their stories and projects through traditional and digital media, increasing their recognition within their communities and across the Arab world. Seeking to foster a culture of hope and positivity, it rewards generosity and giving, and highlights inspiring young role models of positive change.

With inputs from Wam



Ex banker who helped 19,000 kids with cleft condition wins Dh1-million Hope Maker award

Sheikh Mohammed to crown winners of Dh1-million Hope Maker prize on February 15 Why 'recognition from homeland' is unlike any other award for Great Arab Minds winners

ALSO READ