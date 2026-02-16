Dukhan Bank Announces February Winners In Thara'a Savings Account Prize

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters. The draw was conducted on 4 February 2026, under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In this month's draw, Abdulla Alromaihi and Faisal Al-Qahtani each won the top prize of QAR 20,000, while the following winners each received QAR 5,000: Sarah Boukhenifer, Hatem Darwish, Elkhidir Elmisbah, Shabbar Mala, Baraa Elsettawy, Ali Yousef, Cristina Enriquez, Turki Al-Subaey, Ali Al-Semaiti, Jemaa Touati, Siddique Mohammed, Dhuha Al-Horr, Dana Al-Dosari, Lulwa Al-Suwaidi, Manal Alhaddad, Sulaiman Albalushi, Ali Al-Emadi, Zubair Salamat, Abdulaziz Al-Rashid, Geoffry Bainathsah, Osama Odetallah, Mohamed Al-Mahmoud, Imad Eid, Mohamed Atieh, Neyas Abdelkader, Mahmoud Elzamli, Wafaa Al-Baker, Fatima Al-Ali, Amal Al-Kuwari, Michelle Aguilar, Shabeena Moideen, Abeeda Ladha, Shereen Mishal, Ali Al-Marri, Layla Aljaber, Abdulaziz Fakhroo, Fatema Al-Thani, Jeham Al-Kuwari, Mohammed Almarri, Fahid Al-Khaldi, Rana Alshalabi, Nawaf Al-Darwish, Mohammed Keshaish, Latifa Al-Bahr, Muneera Al-Hebabi, Saoud Al-Hedous, Maryam Al-Muhannadi, Samed Ayyash, Sherief Mohamed, Saif Hassiba, Alanoud Al-Malik, Muna Almansouri, Mohammed Al-Naama, Sara Al-Darwish, Sultan Alfalase, Eiman Musa, Latifa Al-Muhannadi, Ahmad Al-Tamimi, and Khaled Mhawch.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with its enhanced Thara'a Savings Account campaign, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients. Running until 31 December 2026, the campaign offers more customers the chance to win, with 4 grand prizes of QR1,000,000 each, alongside multiple monthly prizes, including 2 monthly prizes of QR20,000 and 60 monthly prizes of QR5,000, awarded through scheduled draws throughout the year.