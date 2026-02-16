Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate Ramadan With Gold Rewards At Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall


2026-02-16 02:22:30
Doha, Qatar: In the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall unveiled their exclusive“Shop & Win” campaign, giving shoppers the chance to win gold worth QR50,000, sponsored by Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

As part of this special Ramadan initiative, 12 fortunate winners will each receive an 8-gram 22K gold coin. Shoppers who spend QR300 or more at participating outlets including Centrepoint, Home Centre, Max, Home Box, E-Max, and Shoexpress at either mall will automatically be entered into the electronic raffle draw.

The official draw will be conducted electronically in the presence of a Ministry representative to ensure complete transparency and credibility.

