Celebrate Ramadan With Gold Rewards At Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall
Doha, Qatar: In the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall unveiled their exclusive“Shop & Win” campaign, giving shoppers the chance to win gold worth QR50,000, sponsored by Malabar Gold and Diamonds.
As part of this special Ramadan initiative, 12 fortunate winners will each receive an 8-gram 22K gold coin. Shoppers who spend QR300 or more at participating outlets including Centrepoint, Home Centre, Max, Home Box, E-Max, and Shoexpress at either mall will automatically be entered into the electronic raffle draw.
The official draw will be conducted electronically in the presence of a Ministry representative to ensure complete transparency and credibility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment