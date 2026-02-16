Global Support Key To Reducing Afghanistan Mental Health Crisis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says despite three years of progress in Afghanistan's mental health sector, significant challenges remain. The ministry emphasizes that sustained international support is critical to strengthening mental health services in the country.

In 2019, MoPH reported that 47% of Afghanistan's then 32-million population suffered from mental health issues, including depression. At the time, officials had noted that 26% of these cases were severe enough to disrupt individuals' daily lives.

Last year, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean Region stated that half of Afghanistan's population is affected by mental distress.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok News, Dr. Waheedullah Afghan, head of MoPH's Mental Health Department, highlighted the likelihood that mental health issues had further increased. He stressed the need for a new nationwide survey to obtain accurate data on the current scale of the problem.

Dr. Afghan identified several long-standing factors contributing to the country's mental health crisis, including over four decades of conflict, unemployment, poverty, domestic and societal violence, migration, and a chronic lack of mental health services.

Budget shortages, aid cuts

Dr. Afghan noted that since mental health services are integrated into the general healthcare system, no dedicated budget currently exists for this purpose. He argued that allocating a proper per-capita budget could significantly help reduce the burden of mental illness.

“We are facing a serious problem, and continued international support is vital,” he said.“Afghans need healthcare services more than ever before.”

His comments come amid an ongoing funding crisis. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the suspension of US foreign aid has significantly affected humanitarian programs in Afghanistan, hampering disaster preparedness and essential services like healthcare.

US President Donald Trump, upon returning to the White House, issued an executive order suspending foreign development aid pending a full review-further impacting Afghanistan's fragile health system.

Shortage of mental health specialists

According to Dr. Afghan, Afghanistan currently needs around 3,000 trained mental health counselors to meet national demand. However, only about 1,100 counselors are active-600 women and 500 men.

He explained mental health counselors held at least a diploma or bachelor's degree in mental health and have also received specialized training.

There are currently between 130 and 150 mental health specialists across the country, most of whom are men. Dr. Afghan stressed that an equal number of additional specialists are required, but only 10 to 12 graduate each year from psychiatric training programs.

“Patients initially receive awareness and non-medication therapy from counselors,” he said.“If their condition worsens, they are referred to trained general doctors or specialists for further care.”

Dr. Afghan clarified that doctors who complete a short-term training course (e.g., six days) in mental health are considered“trained,” but they are not psychiatrists or psychologists. In complex cases, they must refer patients to qualified mental health professionals.

Currently, Afghanistan has around 21,000 trained healthcare workers who have received brief training in mental health. These include general practitioners, nurses, and midwives who undergo 3- to 6-day courses focused on early diagnosis, basic intervention, initial counseling, and effective referral protocols.

The aim of these trainings, he said, is to integrate mental health services into the broader public health system.

Development programs, services expansion

Dr. Afghan noted that there are currently 440 comprehensive health centers across all 34 provinces, each employing at least one mental health counselor.

In addition, there is one specialized mental health ward in each of Afghanistan's four regional zones. Kabul hosts a 100-bed psychiatric hospital, while other zones have mental health centers with 20 to 40 beds.

“The Mental Health Department aims to establish a dedicated mental health unit in every province,” Dr. Afghan said.“We also plan to add a psychosocial counselor to each comprehensive health center to ensure equitable access to services for both men and women.”

Achievements over the past 3 years

Dr. Afghan shared several key accomplishments from the last three years:

New mental health units have been established in the provinces of Nimroz, Farah, Badakhshan, Bamyan, and Ghor. A 50-bed psychiatric ward has been opened in Kandahar.

The department has launched a series of national initiatives to improve mental health services, including:



Expanding mental health integration at both primary and secondary healthcare levels.

Training doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders.

Establishing mental health wards in public hospitals.

Providing individual, group, and family counseling for people affected by violence, migration, or personal trauma.

Conducting awareness campaigns in health centers, schools, and media platforms.

Working to reduce social stigma against individuals with mental illness.

Empowering and training hundreds of counselors and nurses.

Training more than 500 new psychosocial counselors. Launching tele-counseling services, including mental health mobile apps and helplines.

Dr. Afghan added that the ministry is also engaging with religious leaders, teachers, and media professionals to help shift public attitudes and reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues.

