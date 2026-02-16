China-Arab Twin Horses, New Year, New Road

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Arab Business Forum in China Launches First Congratulations by AIAdding a fresh new chapter to the 70th anniversary of friendly diplomatic relations between China and the Arab world.

As the Chinese Lunar New Year-the Year of the Horse-approaches, a major diplomatic event is set to unfold, blending traditional friendship with cutting-edge technology. Under the guidance of the delegation of the League of Arab States to China, and jointly hosted by the Arab diplomatic missions in China and the Arab Businessmen Forum, several Arab countries will employ generative artificial intelligence (AIGC) to deliver a special Lunar New Year greeting to the Chinese people under the theme #Arab_AI_in_the_Chinese_Year. This event marks a milestone in China–Arab diplomacy and digital cultural exchange, as the friendly relations between China and the Arab world enter their seventieth year. At the same time, the first-ever collection of AI-generated Lunar New Year greetings from representatives of all 22 member states of the League of Arab States worldwide will be officially launched.







This event has received strong support from the delegation of the League of Arab States to China. His Excellency Ambassador Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, Head of the League of Arab States' delegation to China, conveyed-on behalf of the League and its diplomatic missions in China-his sincere greetings to the Chinese people, saying:

“It gives me great pleasure, in my capacity as Ambassador and on behalf of the delegation of the League of Arab States in Beijing, to extend my warmest congratulations to the government and people of the People's Republic of China. As the Chinese New Year (the Year of the Horse) approaches, I wish the Arab–Chinese relations continued progress and prosperity.”

On behalf of the Office of Representation of the League of Arab States in China, His Excellency the Ambassador extends his warmest and highest congratulations on the occasion of the New Year to the government of the People's Republic of China and the great Chinese people.

The League of Arab States takes pride in the deep-rooted friendship that binds it with China and looks forward to using this innovative, AI-powered New Year greeting model to further enrich our shared history, strengthen our close present, and illuminate our promising future in an even more splendid tapestry. We wish the Arab–Chinese strategic partnership continued success and prosperity in the year ahead.

Aljabiri Company and W (JAB·W), the organizing body responsible for public relations and project execution, explained that the“Arab–Chinese Year Supported by Artificial Intelligence” is not merely a technological showcase, but rather a creative expression deeply rooted in the friendship between China and the Arab world.

The project adopts the symbol of the horse-an important cultural element in both Chinese and Arab civilizations-and features AI-generated New Year greeting videos from the 22 member states of the League of Arab States, namely: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Each video artfully presents at least one landmark event or cultural symbol of China–Arab friendship, such as recreating historical scenes from the Silk Road through digital twin technology, or blending traditional Chinese New Year elements with symbols of modern Arab development using AI-generated art techniques.







The Board of Directors of the Arab Business Forum and the Public Relations Committee in ABF also took an active part in the event. Dr. Meiji Ma'moon ALJabiri, Representative of the Board of Directors of the Arab Businessmen Forum and Chairman of AlJabiri Holding Group, emphasized from an investment and entrepreneurial perspective that:“Sincere and profound sentiments require new and genuine means of expression. Artificial intelligence technology enables us to transcend geographical boundaries and to tell the story of win–win cooperation between China and Arab countries with greater clarity.”

At the same time, Li 3Water, Co-Founder of JAB·W, expressed his best wishes for this new model of cultural and commercial exchange between China and the Arab world, saying:“This is not merely a celebration of culture; it is also a window for cooperation in business and innovation. We hope that, through this intelligent initiative aligned with the spirit of the times, Chinese friends will be able to feel the enthusiasm and sincerity of the Arab business community, and that it will help lay a solid foundation for future economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two sides.”







It is reported that all the blessing videos will be simultaneously released on the official social media platforms of Arab embassies in China, mainstream Chinese media platforms, and related commercial networks on the eve of the 2026 Lunar New Year. The event adheres to three main concepts:“official + grassroots celebration, commercial + cultural celebration, and traditional + technological integration,” aiming to achieve two“firsts”: the first time that the broadest range of Chinese people can feel the collective blessings from the Arab world during the Spring Festival, a grand celebration of Chinese culture; and the first time that the Arab world's development image and willingness to cooperate in multiple dimensions such as commerce, culture, and technology will be systematically showcased to the Chinese market during the Spring Festival, opening up broad space for future exchanges in political, business, cultural, and financial fields.

This event-featuring the use of artificial intelligence in New Year greetings and organized by the representative office of the League of Arab States in China with the participation of multiple partners-constitutes a positive response by Arab countries to China's Digital Silk Road under the Belt and Road Initiative, and represents a pioneering exploration of global digital diplomacy.

The event signifies the deepening of China–Arab relations beyond traditional political and economic cooperation toward an innovative level of cultural and technological integration, as both sides embark together on a grand journey to build a China–Arab community with a shared future in a new era.