Excedify Launches AI-Powered APQP Management Software For End-To-End Product & Process Quality Planning

"Integrated APQP Software Dashboard from Excedify"Excedify has launched a new AI-powered APQP management software designed to eliminate fragmented quality tools and manual coordination. The platform connects Voice of Customer, requirements, BOMs, FMEAs, phases, gates, timelines, teams, and release management in one synchronized system, helping engineering and quality teams execute APQP faster, with full traceability and audit readiness.

Germany - Excedify, a leading provider of engineering and quality training, today announced the launch of its new APQP Management Software, an end-to-end, AI-powered platform designed to unify product and process quality planning from concept to launch.

The new platform addresses one of the biggest problems in automotive and manufacturing organizations: disconnected APQP tools. Instead of managing BOMs, requirements, FMEAs, timelines, and releases across spreadsheets and standalone systems, Excedify's solution brings everything into one synchronized, intelligent environment.

The software covers the full APQP lifecycle, including Voice of Customer (VOC) analysis, structured requirement lists, BOM management, phase and gate management, DFMEA and PFMEA, project timelines, team and role management, and release readiness tracking. All modules are fully connected, ensuring that changes in requirements, risks, or designs are automatically reflected across the entire APQP process.

At the core of the platform is an AI engine that supports teams by identifying requirement gaps, highlighting risk inconsistencies, suggesting FMEA improvements, and flagging readiness issues before they become costly launch problems. This allows engineering and quality teams to focus on decisions rather than manual coordination.

Unlike traditional PLM or QMS systems that are often heavy, slow to implement, and difficult to use, Excedify's APQP software is built to be practical, fast to adopt, and engineer-friendly. The platform reflects real APQP execution, not just compliance checklists, and is designed to scale from small teams to complex, multi-supplier programs.

“APQP breaks down when tools are fragmented and teams lose traceability,” said Excedify.“We built this platform to connect VOC, requirements, risks, controls, and releases in one system - with AI doing the heavy lifting.”

The APQP Management Software complements Excedify's established training ecosystem, enabling organizations to combine process knowledge and execution in a single environment. Teams can standardize how APQP is done, ensure consistency across programs, and maintain full transparency for audits and customer reviews.

The platform is available immediately, with early access offered to selected automotive and manufacturing partners.

About Excedify

Excedify provides advanced engineering and quality education and software solutions for professionals in automotive, manufacturing, and industrial sectors. Known for its high-quality visual training and practical methodologies, Excedify helps organizations improve product quality, reduce risk, and accelerate successful launches.