Careem Launches“Tip Matching” Feature To Double Captain Earnings This Ramadan

Dubai, UAE – February, 2026: This Ramadan, Careem in partnership with Hala is making generosity more tangible by launching“Tip Matching”, a limited-time feature that doubles customer tips for delivery and rides Captains across the UAE including Hala Taxi Captains operating through the Careem Platform. From February 18 to March 19, Careem will match every customer tip of AED 10 or more, at no extra cost to the customer, directly boosting Captain earnings during the Holy Month.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented:” Captains are the heartbeat of Careem. They serve our communities with relentless dedication, often while fasting during Ramadan. This year, we are doubling the impact of our customers' kindness: 100% of every tip goes directly to our Captains, and Careem will match it dirham-for-dirham. Rooted in our value of being 'Generous,' this initiative is a tangible way to honor the spirit of the Holy Month and improve the lives of our captains.”

Hala CEO, Khaled Nuseibeh, added:“Hala Taxi Captains are an integral part of the Careem platform, and this initiative ensures they directly benefit from the increased generosity seen during Ramadan. Tip Matching is a meaningful way to support Captains on the road, helping them earn more while continuing to deliver a reliable service for passengers across Dubai during the Holy Month.”

When a customer tips AED 10 or more after a ride or delivery, or a Hala Taxi trip booked through the app, Careem and Hala will automatically match the amount, doubling the tip received by the Captain. 100% of all tips, including matched amounts, are sent immediately to the Captain's Careem Pay account, where they can access and transfer funds to their bank instantly.

Muhammad Shahbaz, Captain for 5 years, from Gujrat, Pakistan:“I built my own house, and all four of my children are getting a good education. I even brought my brother to Dubai to work on the Careem app so he could have the same opportunities. When someone tips me, I know exactly where that money is going. Straight to my family's future.”

Adeel Muhammad, Captain for 7 years, from Punjab, Pakistan:“I've been on Careem since 2018. In that time, I built a double-story house back home, put all four of my children in school, and I take care of my mother's medical needs. Every ride, every tip, it all adds up. It's how I provide for the people who depend on me.”

Beyond Tip Matching, Careem and Hala will also provide daily Iftar meals to Captains throughout Ramadan across the UAE, so those breaking their fast on the road can do so with a warm meal. These efforts reflect Careem's year-round commitment to its Captain community, from flexible earning opportunities to insurance programs and continued investment in their well-being and success.

About Careem:

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

About Hala:

Hala is Dubai's most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem's ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.